Social Media Goes Wild After 'Incredible Flex' From Bones Mackay
The veteran caddie took one look at Justin Thomas' approach shot at TPC Sawgrass and reached for the putter
Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay sent Social Media into meltdown with the speed with which he pulled out the putter after assessing a Justin Thomas approach shot as right on target. The veteran caddie took one look at his player’s swing, knew it was good and got the putter out ready as the pair headed to the green at TPC Sawgrass, where The Players Championship’s defending champion found his ball 10 feet from the pin.
Watch Below:
@NoLayingUp incredible flex by Bones getting the putter out before JT's ball was even at its apex. pic.twitter.com/lk7L37OIzhMarch 13, 2022
Bones Mackay, a member of the Caddie Hall of Fame, is one of the best-known bagmen on the circuit. He was hired by Thomas in September last year after his regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, decided he wanted to pursue other opportunities after six years together.
Bones is best known for his time as caddie for Phil Mickelson. They won five Majors and countless other titles together over a 25-year partnership before he stepped away from the job to become an on-course reporter for American TV. He did partner up with Thomas a couple of times when Johnson was injured at the 2018 Sony Open and at a number of events in 2020 before making the partnership permanent.
And judging by the way he knows his man and how he strikes the ball, things look to be going well. An emotional Thomas won The Players Championship last year by one shot from Lee Westwood just a month after the passing of his grandfather.
He started his final round on Monday afternoon this year at 3-under-par, six off the pace, though with conditions conducive to low scoring, he will be looking to get right into contention with a low score to put the pressure on those currently above him on the leaderboard.
