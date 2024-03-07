'So Unfair To Nick Dunlap' - Colt Knost Questions Bizarre Arnold Palmer Invitational Decision

Colt Knost has questioned the PGA Tour's decision-making after Nick Dunlap was given a solo tee time for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Tour's Signature Event at Bay Hill, featuring a $20million purse, was set to be a limited field of 70 before six-time winner Tony Finau decided against playing.

The decision left the tournament with 69 eligible players, with organizers not only deciding against calling up a replacement but then attracting surprise when they opted against a three-ball and instead chose to send one player out on their own for the first two rounds.

That unfortunate player is Dunlap, who recently turned professional following his stunning victory as an amateur at the American Express in January. The American teed off first on Thursday, finishing birdie-birdie for a level-par 72 but will set off midway through the morning on Friday and still with just himself for company.

The move has been the subject of much attention from fans on social media, with former pro and current CBS commentator Knost the latest to voice his bemusement with the Tour's decision.

"He is first off on Thursday morning which is no big deal but come Friday he'll be off at 10.20 - still by himself - and right in the middle of everything," he said, speaking on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio.

"I love the PGA Tour and want it to be the best Tour in the world but what are we doing? I know Tony Finau was eligible and chose not to play but how in the world can we not have an alternate list? Just go to the next guy in line.

"This is so unfair to Nick Dunlap that he has to play by himself but it's so easy to fix - just put another guy in there!

"When guys went to LIV, everyone bumped up a spot and other guys went in. So if Tony's not playing, let's just bump everyone up a spot but we should not be playing short at the Arnold Palmer Invitational."

Since his win at the Amex, Dunlap recorded back-to-back missed cuts at the Tour's next two Signature Events - the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational - before a T53 finish at last week's Cognizant Classic.