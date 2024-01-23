Sky Sports Extends Deal To Broadcast The Open
Sky Sports has extended its broadcast deal with the R&A until 2028
Sky Sports has agreed a deal with the R&A to continue showing The Open, AIG Women's Open and The R&A’s amateur championships and international matches, including The Amateur Championship, The Women’s Amateur Championship, Walker Cup and Curtis Cup.
The current deal has been extended until 2028, with Sky taking over the reigns in 2016 when the BBC relinquished its rights to show golf's oldest championship on terrestrial TV a year early. Sky won a BAFTA award for its debut Open coverage at Royal Troon in 2016.
The issue of golf and its lack of terrestrial coverage in the UK will roll on, and it's one that Rory McIlroy was asked about last week - to which he simply said "buy Sky Sports".
"Just buy Sky Sports, I guess," he said to UK fans wanting to watch golf. "I think legacy media is not what it once was. Terrestrial TV, print media, no offence... but we are transitioning into a different world and I think people just consume their content differently than they once did.
"They want things on their phone. They want things on their iPads. It's just different. The consumer now compared to the consumer 20 years ago is just very, very different."
The R&A says that proceeds from the Sky deal will go towards its £200m investment in the game over ten years to support the international development of the sport.
The R&A's CEO Martin Slumbers, who last week announced his departure from the role later this year, said, “Our partnership with Sky Sports has enabled us to deliver outstanding live coverage of our championships to fans, as well as providing important revenues which support our broader activities to develop golf around the world and sustain the sport for current and future generations.
“The live broadcast continues to push boundaries and use technology to give viewers a deeper understanding and appreciation of the skill required by the world’s best players and presents the drama and excitement of our championships in a dynamic and entertaining way. We look forward to continuing our work with Sky Sports over the next five years.”
Jonathan Licht, Managing Director, Sky Sports, said, “We are delighted to be able to extend our relationship with The R&A, as Sky Sports continues to be the home for the biggest golf tournaments in the world, including all the Majors this year. The Open and the AIG Women’s Open are two iconic championships and centre-pieces of any sporting summer for fans. We look forward to continuing to offer our award-winning coverage across our Sky Sports platforms.”
This year's Open Championship returns to Royal Troon for the first time since 2016, while the AIG Women's Open takes place at St Andrews for the third time.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5