Sky Sports Agrees Last-Minute Deal To Extend US Open Partnership
The third men's Major of the year will be shown on Sky Sports after the UK broadcaster reached an agreement with the USGA
Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the US Open after the UK broadcaster struck a last-gasp deal to extend its partnership with the USGA.
Sky's previous deal expired at the end of the 2022 tournament, when Matt Fitzpatrick captured his maiden Major at The Country Club in Brookline, but talks over an extension had reached a stalemate.
A report in The Guardian (opens in new tab) claimed Sky representatives were taken aback by the price initially quoted by the USGA, but a resolution has now been reached that will see the US Open available on the subscription-based platform for the next three years.
As part of the agreement, Sky Sports will also be the destination for a host of other USGA events, including the US Women's Open, the US Amateur Championship, the US Women's Amateur Championship, the US Senior Open and the Curtis Cup.
Fitzpatrick's US Open victory in 2022 was the first for an Englishman since Tony Jacklin in 1970. The Sheffield-born golfer also joined Jack Nicklaus as the only other player to win a US Amateur and US Open at the same venue. Nicklaus achieved the feat at Pebble Beach as an amateur in 1961 and as a pro in 1972.
Fitzpatrick will attempt to defend his title at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18 as part of what Sky is billing as its "biggest ever year of live golf", that includes showcasing the rest of the men's and women's Majors, as well as the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup.
The US Open will then return to Pinehurst in 2024, the scene of Martin Kaymer's last victory in 2014, before heading to Oakmont in 2025.
