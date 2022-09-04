Six Players Earn PGA Tour Cards Following LIV Golf Signings

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour - LIV Golf drama continued this weekend and it was revealed six new players secured a PGA Tour card following Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale teeing off in the fourth Saudi-backed series event in Boston.

Due to the six players moving to LIV Golf, it now means six new players move inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings, with the English pair of Matt Wallace and Danny Willett joining Austin Smotherman, Justin Lower, Doc Redman and Kelly Kraft in qualifying for full PGA Tour cards for 2022/23.

Smith and Varner III are amongst the six to lose their PGA Tour cards after signing for LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in June, at the very first LIV Golf tournament at Centurion Club, the PGA Tour announced bans for those featuring, with a statement being released as soon as the first tee shots were hit.

In the strongly worded letter from PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, the Tour stated that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events. They will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup or Presidents Cup.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you," the letter reads. "That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."

Monahan speaks at the 2022 Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the ban, a report by Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab) revealed that a letter has been sent to the relevant LIV golfers who haven't given up their PGA Tour memberships, with the Tour announcing that they will not be allowed to play on the circuit in 2022/23.

In the letter, which was written by Kirsten Burgess, the PGA Tour’s vice president of competition administration, it states that: “The terms of your contractual commitments to LIV Golf prohibit you from satisfying the material obligations set forth in the regulations and make clear that you have no intention to, and indeed cannot comply with these requirements of membership in the PGA Tour.

“The Tour cannot enter into a membership agreement with a player when, as here, it reasonably anticipates the player will not perform the material obligations under that agreement. Accordingly, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season.’’