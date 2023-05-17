'Simply Too Much To Unpack' - Social Media Reacts To PGA Championship Dinner Photo
A photo posted by journalist, Claire Rogers caused quite the reaction on social media
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Currently, on Twitter, a picture posted by GOLF.com journalist, Claire Rogers (opens in new tab), has been garnering a lot of attention, with the image showing PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy, LIV golfer and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, walking in tandem at the PGA Championship Champions Dinner.
Obviously, it's no secret that there has been some back and forth between Mickelson and the PGA Tour over the past 18 months, with Lefty claiming back in March that the PGA Tour rejected a $1 billion deal he brokered for elevated events as they thought LIV Golf was no threat.
With Major season fully underway, it's the only real time of the year when players from the LIV Golf circuit join those on the PGA and DP World Tour in a competitive environment. This is due to the current sanctions imposed by the PGA Tour on LIV players, as well as the fines and penalties the DP World Tour have given out, meaning some players in the LIV League have relinquished their memberships.
However, many of those on the 'rival' Tours have remained friends off the course, with it being reported that, at the Champions Dinner at The Masters, there was no hostility between those on the PGA and LIV Golf circuits. At the PGA Championship dinner, that appeared to be the same but, following the image posted to Twitter, many of course reacted to it, with the best responses picked out below.
For context, here's the photo...
Some photos are worth a zillion words pic.twitter.com/ETneKvz2JVMay 16, 2023
And then an image from later on in the night, with all the previous champions posing for a photo.
Our Champions. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/SX1Z1m6GFSMay 16, 2023
Now for the reactions...
There is simply too much to unpack hereMay 16, 2023
You could convince me every single person has been photoshopped into thisMay 16, 2023
Divided by tours, forced by majorsMay 17, 2023
Collin looks like he’s working on his 10th vodka sodaMay 16, 2023
That Phil is the only man with a tailorMay 17, 2023
Jay and Phil within 3 feet of each other? Oh to be a fly on the wallMay 17, 2023
Holy smokes, what an image!May 17, 2023
So many questions…so little time…May 16, 2023
Professors and PhD students going for post-conference drinks. https://t.co/nCJDTmmqLWMay 17, 2023
Hang it in the Louvre https://t.co/Q9U1jIuvH7May 17, 2023
https://t.co/Dui60WOVrW pic.twitter.com/T1dPBHWMXLMay 16, 2023
There is so much to unpack here idk where to start https://t.co/gBdTppTvE9May 16, 2023
https://t.co/wiIpKPEOar pic.twitter.com/u0ka6hLyTCMay 16, 2023
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
15 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Championship
How well do you know the second men's Major of the year?
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'Appreciative' McIlroy Has Renewed Enthusiasm After Swing Advice From Woods
Rory McIlroy says he's looking forward to the next few months a lot more after a chat with Tiger Woods about his swing
By Paul Higham • Published