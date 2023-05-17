'Simply Too Much To Unpack' - Social Media Reacts To PGA Championship Dinner Photo

Currently, on Twitter, a picture posted by GOLF.com journalist, Claire Rogers (opens in new tab), has been garnering a lot of attention, with the image showing PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy, LIV golfer and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, walking in tandem at the PGA Championship Champions Dinner.

Obviously, it's no secret that there has been some back and forth between Mickelson and the PGA Tour over the past 18 months, with Lefty claiming back in March that the PGA Tour rejected a $1 billion deal he brokered for elevated events as they thought LIV Golf was no threat.

With Major season fully underway, it's the only real time of the year when players from the LIV Golf circuit join those on the PGA and DP World Tour in a competitive environment. This is due to the current sanctions imposed by the PGA Tour on LIV players, as well as the fines and penalties the DP World Tour have given out, meaning some players in the LIV League have relinquished their memberships.

However, many of those on the 'rival' Tours have remained friends off the course, with it being reported that, at the Champions Dinner at The Masters, there was no hostility between those on the PGA and LIV Golf circuits. At the PGA Championship dinner, that appeared to be the same but, following the image posted to Twitter, many of course reacted to it, with the best responses picked out below.

For context, here's the photo...

Some photos are worth a zillion words pic.twitter.com/ETneKvz2JVMay 16, 2023 See more

And then an image from later on in the night, with all the previous champions posing for a photo.

Our Champions. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/SX1Z1m6GFSMay 16, 2023 See more

Now for the reactions...

There is simply too much to unpack hereMay 16, 2023 See more

You could convince me every single person has been photoshopped into thisMay 16, 2023 See more

Divided by tours, forced by majorsMay 17, 2023 See more

Collin looks like he’s working on his 10th vodka sodaMay 16, 2023 See more

That Phil is the only man with a tailorMay 17, 2023 See more

Jay and Phil within 3 feet of each other? Oh to be a fly on the wallMay 17, 2023 See more

Holy smokes, what an image!May 17, 2023 See more

So many questions…so little time…May 16, 2023 See more

Professors and PhD students going for post-conference drinks. https://t.co/nCJDTmmqLWMay 17, 2023 See more

Hang it in the Louvre https://t.co/Q9U1jIuvH7May 17, 2023 See more

https://t.co/Dui60WOVrW pic.twitter.com/T1dPBHWMXLMay 16, 2023 See more

There is so much to unpack here idk where to start https://t.co/gBdTppTvE9May 16, 2023 See more