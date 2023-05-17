'Simply Too Much To Unpack' - Social Media Reacts To PGA Championship Dinner Photo

A photo posted by journalist, Claire Rogers caused quite the reaction on social media

Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Currently, on Twitter, a picture posted by GOLF.com journalist, Claire Rogers (opens in new tab), has been garnering a lot of attention, with the image showing PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy, LIV golfer and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, walking in tandem at the PGA Championship Champions Dinner.

Obviously, it's no secret that there has been some back and forth between Mickelson and the PGA Tour over the past 18 months, with Lefty claiming back in March that the PGA Tour rejected a $1 billion deal he brokered for elevated events as they thought LIV Golf was no threat.

With Major season fully underway, it's the only real time of the year when players from the LIV Golf circuit join those on the PGA and DP World Tour in a competitive environment. This is due to the current sanctions imposed by the PGA Tour on LIV players, as well as the fines and penalties the DP World Tour have given out, meaning some players in the LIV League have relinquished their memberships.

However, many of those on the 'rival' Tours have remained friends off the course, with it being reported that, at the Champions Dinner at The Masters, there was no hostility between those on the PGA and LIV Golf circuits. At the PGA Championship dinner, that appeared to be the same but, following the image posted to Twitter, many of course reacted to it, with the best responses picked out below.

For context, here's the photo...

