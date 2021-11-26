Brooks Koepka Cruises To Victory Over Bryson DeChambeau In The Match

In the run up to the fifth edition of The Match we had seen a number of digs and comments from both men. DeChambeau for example, branded the treatment he had received from Koepka "disgusting."

Koepka responded by displaying the buggy that he was going to use in The Match on Twitter, which had been personalised slightly with his logo, Michelob Ultra’s logo (A light beer company that Koepka is sponsored by) and four subtle digs that referenced his past with DeChambeau.

The digs, which read "2 short of a 6 pack", "Let’s go Brooksy", "There’s an ant" and "Sorry bro." all reference times that the pair have crossed paths in some way over their PGA Tour careers.

Rolling in hot… #CapitalOnesTheMatch

Back to The Match though and golf fans tuning in would be treated to a healthy slice of Phil Mickelson on commentary, with the six-time Major champion doing some trash-talking of his own before a ball had even been struck.

During a pre-match chat, DeChambeau was mentioning how difficult it is to get into Phil's head mentally. Mickelson, who was sat back in his usual calm demeanour at this point, picked up the mic and simply said "I'm the only one here who has won a Major this year."

After this burn, Mickelson was then pictured as the 'peacemaker,' with both DeChambeau and Koepka facing off in a boxing style manner before The Match got underway.

I bet @PhilMickelson out-benches both of you. #dingding

Being played over 12 holes instead of the traditional 18, we saw one last bit of mind games from DeChambeau, who handed out cupcakes to the crowd, even offering one to his opponent. What was on the cupcakes you might ask? Well, it was actually Koepka’s reaction to DeChambeau at this years PGA Championship.

The interview, which took place on The Golf Channel, involved Koepka being distracted by DeChambeau’s presence behind him, as well as something that his rival said. After giving the biggest eye-roll imaginable, Koepka would then go on to say “I f***ing lost my train of my thought hearing that bull****. F***ing christ.”

Here's a pic of the cupcakes Bryson handed out to fans prior to his first tee shot 😂😂#TheMatch

With The Match now underway it was Koepka who took the early advantage, rolling in a 10-footer for birdie at the second to move 1-up.

Halving both the third and fourth, Koepka found another gear, with birdies at the fifth and six leading to a humorous quip of 'any questions?' from the four-time Major champion.

As DeChambeau struggled to make any putts on the green, he soon found himself dormie with four holes to play, and with both men finding the green at the par-3 9th, The Match was soon over, with Koepka securing a dominant 4&3 victory.