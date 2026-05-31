ShopRite LPGA Powered By Wakefern Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The joint-second smallest tournament purse of the season is on offer in New Jersey - a total which has also been increased by $250,000 since last year

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
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Jennifer Kupcho holds the ShopRite LPGA Classic trophy following her win in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final event before the US Women's Open is almost over and there is a maximum of 18 holes remaining to tune up before heading to Riviera Country Club for the year's second Major.

While many chose to head over to California as early as possible in order to acclimatize, the likes of Jennifer Kupcho, Charley Hull and Hye-Jin Choi returned to New Jersey two weeks after the Mizuho Americas Open to build up those competitive reps.

They shouldn't be as worn out as a typical week, however, with today's final round being the third and final of a shortened tournament which began as planned on Friday.

The payout for the ShopRite LPGA is the joint-second lowest of the year at $2 million overall. But given there is one fewer round than normal, the player shouldn't feel short-changed for their efforts.'

With 18 holes to play, Soo Bin Joo led sisters Chizzy and Aki Iwai, Somi Lee, Celine Boutier and Laetitia Beck by four.

Soo Bin Woo at the Riviera Maya Open

Soo Bin Woo led by four after two rounds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There won't be a repeat of last year's success for Kupcho, though. She finished the final round T125 on nine over.

Whoever follows Kupcho into the winner's circle at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club's Bay Course will pick up a check for $300,000 (before various factors reduce how much they really earn).

Meanwhile, second, third and fourth place has the potential to claim a six-figure pay day as long as the top end of the leaderboard isn't too busy.

And as usual, there is still 500 Race To CME Globe points on offer for the champion and a whole heap of Rolex Rankings points, too.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 ShopRite LPGA based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

ShopRite LPGA Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$300,000

2nd

$188,651

3rd

$136,853

4th

$105,866

5th

$85,211

6th

$69,718

7th

$58,356

8th

$51,127

9th

$45,962

10th

$41,831

11th

$38,731

12th

$36,149

13th

$33,877

14th

$31,812

15th

$29,952

16th

$28,300

17th

$26,855

18th

$25,615

19th

$24,582

20th

$23,755

21st

$22,930

22nd

$22,103

23rd

$21,278

24th

$20,450

25th

$19,728

26th

$19,005

27th

$18,281

28th

$17,558

29th

$16,836

30th

$16,216

31st

$15,596

32nd

$14,976

33rd

$14,356

34th

$13,736

35th

$13,221

36th

$12,704

37th

$12,189

38th

$11,671

39th

$11,154

40th

$10,741

41st

$10,329

42nd

$9,916

43rd

$9,502

44th

$9,089

45th

$8,779

46th

$8,469

47th

$8,159

48th

$7,849

49th

$7,539

50th

$7,229

51st

$7,024

52nd

$6,817

53rd

$6,609

54th

$6,404

55th

$6,197

56th

$5,990

57th

$5,784

58th

$5,577

59th

$5,372

60th

$5,164

61st

$5,062

62nd

$4,957

63rd

$4,854

64th

$4,752

65th

$4,647

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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