ShopRite LPGA Powered By Wakefern Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The final event before the US Women's Open is almost over and there is a maximum of 18 holes remaining to tune up before heading to Riviera Country Club for the year's second Major.

While many chose to head over to California as early as possible in order to acclimatize, the likes of Jennifer Kupcho, Charley Hull and Hye-Jin Choi returned to New Jersey two weeks after the Mizuho Americas Open to build up those competitive reps.

They shouldn't be as worn out as a typical week, however, with today's final round being the third and final of a shortened tournament which began as planned on Friday.

The payout for the ShopRite LPGA is the joint-second lowest of the year at $2 million overall. But given there is one fewer round than normal, the player shouldn't feel short-changed for their efforts.'

With 18 holes to play, Soo Bin Joo led sisters Chizzy and Aki Iwai, Somi Lee, Celine Boutier and Laetitia Beck by four.

Soo Bin Woo led by four after two rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

There won't be a repeat of last year's success for Kupcho, though. She finished the final round T125 on nine over.

Whoever follows Kupcho into the winner's circle at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club's Bay Course will pick up a check for $300,000 (before various factors reduce how much they really earn).

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Meanwhile, second, third and fourth place has the potential to claim a six-figure pay day as long as the top end of the leaderboard isn't too busy.

And as usual, there is still 500 Race To CME Globe points on offer for the champion and a whole heap of Rolex Rankings points, too.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 ShopRite LPGA based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

ShopRite LPGA Prize Money Breakdown