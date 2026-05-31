ShopRite LPGA Powered By Wakefern Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The joint-second smallest tournament purse of the season is on offer in New Jersey - a total which has also been increased by $250,000 since last year
The final event before the US Women's Open is almost over and there is a maximum of 18 holes remaining to tune up before heading to Riviera Country Club for the year's second Major.
While many chose to head over to California as early as possible in order to acclimatize, the likes of Jennifer Kupcho, Charley Hull and Hye-Jin Choi returned to New Jersey two weeks after the Mizuho Americas Open to build up those competitive reps.
They shouldn't be as worn out as a typical week, however, with today's final round being the third and final of a shortened tournament which began as planned on Friday.
The payout for the ShopRite LPGA is the joint-second lowest of the year at $2 million overall. But given there is one fewer round than normal, the player shouldn't feel short-changed for their efforts.'
With 18 holes to play, Soo Bin Joo led sisters Chizzy and Aki Iwai, Somi Lee, Celine Boutier and Laetitia Beck by four.
There won't be a repeat of last year's success for Kupcho, though. She finished the final round T125 on nine over.
Whoever follows Kupcho into the winner's circle at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club's Bay Course will pick up a check for $300,000 (before various factors reduce how much they really earn).
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Meanwhile, second, third and fourth place has the potential to claim a six-figure pay day as long as the top end of the leaderboard isn't too busy.
And as usual, there is still 500 Race To CME Globe points on offer for the champion and a whole heap of Rolex Rankings points, too.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 ShopRite LPGA based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
ShopRite LPGA Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$300,000
2nd
$188,651
3rd
$136,853
4th
$105,866
5th
$85,211
6th
$69,718
7th
$58,356
8th
$51,127
9th
$45,962
10th
$41,831
11th
$38,731
12th
$36,149
13th
$33,877
14th
$31,812
15th
$29,952
16th
$28,300
17th
$26,855
18th
$25,615
19th
$24,582
20th
$23,755
21st
$22,930
22nd
$22,103
23rd
$21,278
24th
$20,450
25th
$19,728
26th
$19,005
27th
$18,281
28th
$17,558
29th
$16,836
30th
$16,216
31st
$15,596
32nd
$14,976
33rd
$14,356
34th
$13,736
35th
$13,221
36th
$12,704
37th
$12,189
38th
$11,671
39th
$11,154
40th
$10,741
41st
$10,329
42nd
$9,916
43rd
$9,502
44th
$9,089
45th
$8,779
46th
$8,469
47th
$8,159
48th
$7,849
49th
$7,539
50th
$7,229
51st
$7,024
52nd
$6,817
53rd
$6,609
54th
$6,404
55th
$6,197
56th
$5,990
57th
$5,784
58th
$5,577
59th
$5,372
60th
$5,164
61st
$5,062
62nd
$4,957
63rd
$4,854
64th
$4,752
65th
$4,647
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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