Kroger Queen City Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

With less than two weeks until the US Women's Open begins at Riviera Country Club, preparations are already well underway for many of those set to line up in the Pacific Palisades.

A win at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio is the immediate aim, but plenty will take a week of trending displays with such a prestigious prize and payout on the horizon.

While the perks available later today aren't quite as high, notching the latest LPGA Tour title is more than worthwhile for those in the hunt, hence the likes of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and defending champion Charley Hull all lined up.

Whoever manages to come out on top at Maketewah Country Club on Sunday afternoon will pick up a check for $300,000 from a total payout of $2 million.

The Kroger Queen City Championship's overall tournament purse is the second lowest of the campaign to date but will eventually be matched by a handful more tournaments still to come.

Charley Hull poses with the Kroger Queen City Championship trophy in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing elsewhere inside the top-four will bank pros a six-figure check initially, with various factors reducing how much money they actually take home.

Despite the modest prize money payout, the number of Race To CME Globe points remains identical to every other non-Major this term. Meanwhile, there will be a healthy batch of Rolex Rankings points on the line as well.

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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship based on 65 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN