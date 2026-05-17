Kroger Queen City Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

One of the smallest tournament purses of the season is up for grabs on the LPGA Tour with preparation building towards the US Women's Open in two weeks' time

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
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Charley Hull with the Kroger Queen City Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With less than two weeks until the US Women's Open begins at Riviera Country Club, preparations are already well underway for many of those set to line up in the Pacific Palisades.

While the perks available later today aren't quite as high, notching the latest LPGA Tour title is more than worthwhile for those in the hunt, hence the likes of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and defending champion Charley Hull all lined up.

Whoever manages to come out on top at Maketewah Country Club on Sunday afternoon will pick up a check for $300,000 from a total payout of $2 million.

The Kroger Queen City Championship's overall tournament purse is the second lowest of the campaign to date but will eventually be matched by a handful more tournaments still to come.

Charley Hull poses with the Kroger Queen City Championship trophy

Charley Hull poses with the Kroger Queen City Championship trophy in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing elsewhere inside the top-four will bank pros a six-figure check initially, with various factors reducing how much money they actually take home.

Despite the modest prize money payout, the number of Race To CME Globe points remains identical to every other non-Major this term. Meanwhile, there will be a healthy batch of Rolex Rankings points on the line as well.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship based on 65 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$300,000

2nd

$188,651

3rd

$136,853

4th

$105,866

5th

$85,211

6th

$69,718

7th

$58,356

8th

$51,127

9th

$45,962

10th

$41,831

11th

$38,731

12th

$36,149

13th

$33,877

14th

$31,812

15th

$29,952

16th

$28,300

17th

$26,855

18th

$25,615

19th

$24,582

20th

$23,755

21st

$22,930

22nd

$22,103

23rd

$21,278

24th

$20,450

25th

$19,728

26th

$19,005

27th

$18,281

28th

$17,558

29th

$16,836

30th

$16,216

31st

$15,596

32nd

$14,976

33rd

$14,356

34th

$13,736

35th

$13,221

36th

$12,704

37th

$12,189

38th

$11,671

39th

$11,154

40th

$10,741

41st

$10,329

42nd

$9,916

43rd

$9,502

44th

$9,089

45th

$8,779

46th

$8,469

47th

$8,159

48th

$7,849

49th

$7,539

50th

$7,229

51st

$7,024

52nd

$6,817

53rd

$6,609

54th

$6,404

55th

$6,197

56th

$5,990

57th

$5,784

58th

$5,577

59th

$5,372

60th

$5,164

61st

$5,062

62nd

$4,957

63rd

$4,854

64th

$4,752

65th

$4,647

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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