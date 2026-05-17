Kroger Queen City Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
One of the smallest tournament purses of the season is up for grabs on the LPGA Tour with preparation building towards the US Women's Open in two weeks' time
With less than two weeks until the US Women's Open begins at Riviera Country Club, preparations are already well underway for many of those set to line up in the Pacific Palisades.
A win at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio is the immediate aim, but plenty will take a week of trending displays with such a prestigious prize and payout on the horizon.
While the perks available later today aren't quite as high, notching the latest LPGA Tour title is more than worthwhile for those in the hunt, hence the likes of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and defending champion Charley Hull all lined up.
Whoever manages to come out on top at Maketewah Country Club on Sunday afternoon will pick up a check for $300,000 from a total payout of $2 million.
The Kroger Queen City Championship's overall tournament purse is the second lowest of the campaign to date but will eventually be matched by a handful more tournaments still to come.
Finishing elsewhere inside the top-four will bank pros a six-figure check initially, with various factors reducing how much money they actually take home.
Despite the modest prize money payout, the number of Race To CME Globe points remains identical to every other non-Major this term. Meanwhile, there will be a healthy batch of Rolex Rankings points on the line as well.
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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship based on 65 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$300,000
2nd
$188,651
3rd
$136,853
4th
$105,866
5th
$85,211
6th
$69,718
7th
$58,356
8th
$51,127
9th
$45,962
10th
$41,831
11th
$38,731
12th
$36,149
13th
$33,877
14th
$31,812
15th
$29,952
16th
$28,300
17th
$26,855
18th
$25,615
19th
$24,582
20th
$23,755
21st
$22,930
22nd
$22,103
23rd
$21,278
24th
$20,450
25th
$19,728
26th
$19,005
27th
$18,281
28th
$17,558
29th
$16,836
30th
$16,216
31st
$15,596
32nd
$14,976
33rd
$14,356
34th
$13,736
35th
$13,221
36th
$12,704
37th
$12,189
38th
$11,671
39th
$11,154
40th
$10,741
41st
$10,329
42nd
$9,916
43rd
$9,502
44th
$9,089
45th
$8,779
46th
$8,469
47th
$8,159
48th
$7,849
49th
$7,539
50th
$7,229
51st
$7,024
52nd
$6,817
53rd
$6,609
54th
$6,404
55th
$6,197
56th
$5,990
57th
$5,784
58th
$5,577
59th
$5,372
60th
$5,164
61st
$5,062
62nd
$4,957
63rd
$4,854
64th
$4,752
65th
$4,647
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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