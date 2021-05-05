The R&A have produced tributes for the much-loved Seve a decade after his passing.

Seve Ballesteros’ Life Celebrated By R&A 10 Years After Passing

The R&A will pay tribute to three-time Champion Golfer Serveriano Ballesteros on the ten-year anniversary of his passing, celebrating the Spaniard’s life in all its glory.

One of golf’s most brilliant talents and a sporting icon of his generation, Seve passed away aged 54 on 7 May 2011, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour two years earlier.

The trio of tributes includes a feature-length documentary film, a David Cannon published photobook, and an 18-month exhibition at the British Golf Museum in St Andrews.

Sports photographer David Cannon’s photobook Seve: His Life Through The Lens captures some of the golfer’s best moments on the course.

The book also includes portraits captured of Seve, compiling the works of prominent golf photographers to document his incredible life.

Documentary film Seve will premiere in autumn this year, biographically profiling Seve’s career and life.

The documentary travels from Seve’s humble beginnings in Spain to focus on him becoming one of golf’s most decorated players.

Featuring contributions from his family, including his children Javier, Miguel and Carmen Ballesteros, close friend Jose Maria Olazabal also features on the documentary to discuss his best friend.

Sir Nick Faldo, Gary Player and Colin Montgomerie all make appearances too.

The exhibition will launch when the British Golf Museum in St Andrews reopens later this year, following refurbishment.

Fittingly, St Andrews provided a special moment in Seve’s career as he won the 1984 Open on the course.

Javier Ballesteros, Seve’s son, said, “My dad considered his winning moment at St Andrews the crowning achievement of a very special sporting career filled with tour wins, Major Championship victories and Ryder Cup triumphs, which makes it very fitting that we have been able to work with The R&A on these special tributes.

“He was an even better father than he was a golfer which tells you everything about him as a man.

“We would like to thank our dad’s fans for all the passionate and continuous support throughout the years.

“It means so much to all of us that his legend lives on.”

Paying tribute to the celebrated Seve, the R&A exhibition will run for 18 months with a unique collection of his life and greatest golfing achievements, including his wins at The Open on three occasions in 1979, 1984 and 1988.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “Seve always was the supreme showman and he played a huge part in deepening my love of golf.

“I hope that fans will truly enjoy these wonderful tributes that tell the story of this charismatic, flamboyant and inspirational golfer.

“Seve’s iconic celebration after holing the putt on the 18th at St Andrews in 1984 is one memory that always sticks out in my mind.”

The Seve Ballesteros Foundation will receive a share of the proceeds from these tributes, donated by the R&A.

The Foundation introduces young people to golf, while also helping vital scientific research used for the treatment of brain cancer.