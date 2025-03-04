Seminole Pro-Member Scores 2025: Where Did Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Finish?
New Zealand's Ryan Fox and his playing partner, Jimmy Dunne III almost claimed a clean sweep at the exclusive one-day event in south-east Florida...
New Zealand's Ryan Fox and former PGA Tour board member, Jimmy Dunne III almost completed a clean sweep at the 2025 Seminole Pro-Member on Monday.
Fox and Seminole Golf Club President, Dunne lost to Billy Horschel and Bill Davis via a scorecard playoff in the 'gross' competition after both teams carded 64.
However, Fox and Dunne - the man who played a central role in the 2023 PGA Tour-PIF agreement - reigned supreme in the 'net' version after their score was adjusted to 61, one stroke clear of Corey Conners and Peter Broome. On that side of the results, Horschel and Davis finished T3rd alongside Kelly Miller and Webb Simpson.
Elsewhere in the 'gross' section, five teams of two finished in a tie for third on 66 including 2023 champions, Justin Thomas and Mike Walrath, Collin Morikawa and David Novak, Kevin Kisner and Peer Pedersen, Ben An and Bret Baier, plus Conners and Broome.
Rory McIlroy and his father, Gerry ended among the group on 68 and tied for 13th, with Ernie Els/Alan Fadel and Keegan Bradley/Shane Battier for company.
The 2025 Seminole Pro-Member Results
Tiger Woods and former PGA of America CEO, Seth Waugh did not manage to finish inside the top-39 teams in the 'gross' competition, although the pair were listed among the cluster of duos in a share of 26th place in the 'net' results thanks to an adjusted score of 67.
The McIlroys finished one stroke in front of Woods and Waugh after their scores were adjusted, with the likes of Tom Brady and Matt Cahill ending on the same number.
Rory McIlroy will return to PGA Tour action at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational - a Signature Event - prior to teeing it up at The Players Championship the following week.
Tiger Woods walking Seminole Golf Club this morning.
As it stands, Woods' next start remains something of a mystery. He is not currently in the field at TPC Sawgrass, with 2025 being the final year of his exemption into the PGA Tour's flagship event, but the 15-time Major winner was seen walking at Seminole and used his competitive caddie, Lance Bennett so there remains a solid chance Woods could become a late addition to The Players.
Should the 49-year-old choose not to compete in March, though, it is likely his first competitive start since last July's Open Championship will be The Masters in April.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
