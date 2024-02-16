Scottie Scheffler’s Putting Woes Continue At The Genesis Invitational After Yet Another Ball Striking Masterclass

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler’s incredible display of ball striking has continued at the Genesis Invitational, but his solid first round at Riviera Country Club comes with an all too familiar caveat.

It’s been one of the most perplexing – and frustrating if you’re Scheffler – narratives in the sport over the last couple of years: the best golfer in the world simply can’t seem to figure out his putting.

That trend continued on Thursday as Scheffler carded a three-under 68 – including an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys – to sit in a tie for 10th, four shots back of round one leader Patrick Cantlay. But he could have easily gone a lot lower if not for one of the worst putting performances in the field.

Scheffler’s first round stats tell you all you need to know about his putting woes: He was first in strokes gained (SG): tee to green, third in SG: off the tee, fourth in SG: around the green, second in greens in regulation and second in driving accuracy, but ranked 66th (out of 70 players) in SG: putting.

He gave up a whopping 2.6 strokes on the greens after giving himself 10 birdie looks inside 15 feet, including a holed eagle on the first hole.

Stop me if you've heard this on Scottie.• Tee to green: 1st• Putting: 67th (of 70)• 10 (!) birdie looks inside 15 feet (including a holed eagle at 1)• Shot 68• Could have (should have?) shot 64February 16, 2024 See more

It’s a similar story with his 2024 season so far: he’s first in SG: tee to green, second in SG: approach the green, third in SG: total and ninth in SG: off the tee, but is outside the top 100 in SG: around-the-green and SG: putting.

His putting struggles were even more staggering in his 2023 season, where he ranked in the top 10 in five of the six strokes gained categories (including first place in four of them), but finished the year at 162nd for SG: putting.

According to golfing stats guru Justin Ray, Scheffler also has 12 rounds in the last two seasons where he's had 4+ strokes gained tee to green with negative strokes gained putting, more than double the amount of anyone else on tour.

Most rounds last 2 PGA Tour seasons with 4+ strokes gained tee to green and negative strokes gained puttingScottie Scheffler, 12 (including today)Collin Morikawa, 5Corey Conners, 5Mark Hubbard, 5February 16, 2024 See more

Despite his struggles on the green last year, Scheffler was still able to end the season with the seventh best scoring average in PGA Tour history, along with two victories, which further underlines his ball striking brilliance.

Scheffler has attempted to fix the glaring issue last year with equipment changes and working with respected putting coach Phil Kenyon.

But so far, his struggles on the green – as he once again showcased in Riviera on Thursday – continues.