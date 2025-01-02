7 Big Names Missing The Sentry
There's no Scheffler or McIlroy this week, as well as a number of other PGA Tour stars...
The PGA Tour gets 2025 underway with The Sentry, its $20m signature event in Hawaii that features a stacked field of 59 players.
The tournament is open to every PGA Tour winner in 2024 as well as the top 50 in the FedEx Cup and is headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg.
There are some notable stars missing this week, though, including the World No.1 and No.3. So, which big names are not teeing it up at Kapalua?
Scottie Scheffler
The World No.1 and 2022, 2023 and 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year has not been able to make the trip after a freak accident on Christmas Day that required him to have surgery on his hand. He is expected to be back later this month at the AmEx.
"On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass. Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks," Blake Smith, Scheffler's manager said.
In his most recent start last month, he won his ninth title of the year at the Hero World Challenge.
Rory McIlroy
The World No.3 has once again opted to skip The Sentry, having only ever played in the event in 2019.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
McIlroy traditionally gets his year underway in the Middle East, as he'll do again this year when he tees it up in the Dubai Desert Classic in two weeks' time.
The Northern Irishman is seeking his third consecutive DDC win and fifth in total.
Tommy Fleetwood
The Englishman is another who usually starts out the year in Dubai, which is where he now lives.
He'll make his first start next week in Abu Dhabi, though, as part of the GB&I squad for the Team Cup. Fleetwood was a playing captain two years ago and is back on the side, which is led by Justin Rose. He will then play in the Dubai Desert Classic before turning his attention to the PGA Tour.
Shane Lowry
Lowry is not playing in next week's Team Cup but is expected to make his first appearance of the year in the Dubai Desert Classic.
His first start of 2024 came at the American Express, though, so he may opt to begin 2025 Stateside once again. We'll see.
Jordan Spieth
As Jordan Spieth was winless last year and finished 80th in the FedEx Cup, the Texan has not made the field this week.
Spieth made his final appearance of 2024 at the FedEx St Jude Championship in August before undergoing wrist surgery - with an exact return date currently unknown. He will likely be back later this month or sometime in February.
Tom Kim
Korean star Tom Kim is another to have not qualified for this week's tournament.
Kim had his first full season without a win since turning pro in 2018 and also missed out on the Playoffs after finishing 59th in the FedEx Cup.
He recently finished 2nd at the Hero World Challenge so will be hoping to keep up his form and win at least one trophy in 2025.
Rickie Fowler
After a superb 2023 year that saw him win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, contend at the US Open and make the US Ryder Cup team, Fowler was unable to follow it up in 2024.
He finished 101st in the FedEx Cup and went winless, while he recorded just one top-10 all year - coming in his final tournament at the Zozo Championship, where he was 4th.
Hopefully that's a sign that he can return to the winner's circle in 2025.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
The Sentry Prize Money Payout 2025
The first PGA Tour event of the year features a huge $20 million purse, with $3.6m going to the winner
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How To Watch The Sentry: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule As 2025 PGA Tour Begins
Last season's most successful players head to Hawaii to begin the 2025 PGA Tour season – here's how to watch The Sentry golf live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
The Sentry Prize Money Payout 2025
The first PGA Tour event of the year features a huge $20 million purse, with $3.6m going to the winner
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How To Watch The Sentry: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule As 2025 PGA Tour Begins
Last season's most successful players head to Hawaii to begin the 2025 PGA Tour season – here's how to watch The Sentry golf live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
'It Was The Stand-Out Tournament From Start To Finish' - Which Golf Event Was The Best This Year?
There have been hundreds of tournaments played throughout 2024 and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team nominate their most entertaining events from the season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'It Was The Out-And-Out Shock Of The Year' - Which Moment In Golf Stood Out Above All Else?
2024 has been a year of huge shocks on and off the golf course and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team have discussed which particular moment stood out to them
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Hardest Category To Judge' - Who Recorded Golf's Round Of The Year?
We've been treated to some excellent rounds in 2024 and, below, the Golf Monthly team have given their thoughts on which one they think was the best
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 12 Most Underrated Golf Seasons Of 2024
Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda dominated men's and women's golf in 2024, but there were plenty of players who saw fine seasons go under the radar - we look at the pick of the bunch
By Paul Higham Published
-
10 Predictions Ahead Of The 2025 Golf Season
What does the 2025 golfing calendar hold? As the new season gears up to its start, five Golf Monthly members lay out their predictions for the next 12 months
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Showed 'A Will To Keep Fighting Through The Dark Times' In Golf's Comeback Of The Year?
Golf has the capability to throw up some incredible comeback stories and, in 2024, we have seen a number of them throughout
By Matt Cradock Published