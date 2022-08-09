Scheffler Hits Out At 'Frustrating' Lawsuit From LIV Golf Trio

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Scottie Scheffler has spoken of his frustration that three LIV Golf players have filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour with a view to competing in this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Last week, it was revealed that 11 LIV Golf players are suing the PGA Tour, but three of them - Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in this week’s opening FedEx Cup Playoff tournament. Speaking ahead of the event, Scheffler admitted he was frustrated by the development.

He said: “I'm definitely curious to see what's going to happen. It's one of those deals where those guys kind of made their decision to go join another Tour and they broke the rules and regulations of our Tour and now they're trying to sue us, which is definitely a bit frustrating. I heard that was going to happen and I know some guys aren't surprised to see it, but I definitely am surprised to see some guys now suing us."

The PGA Tour responded to the lawsuit firstly with a strongly worded letter to its members, then with a claim that it is “legally baseless”. The hearing takes place later, and, despite the potential last-minute disruption to a tournament beginning later this week, the current leader in the FedExCup standings said he was unfazed by the situation. He said: “I'm interested. If they win, come out here and play, I mean, that's something that's up to the courts, I can't control what's going to happen in a court case. Definitely interested, but at the end of the day it has no effect on my preparation for the week.”

Nevertheless, Scheffler admitted that the ongoing LIV Golf Invitational Series saga is a hot topic among he and his fellow pros. He said: “I think it's being discussed a decent amount just because it's a life-altering decision for people. When you do go join another Tour and you break the rules that we have out on our Tour, yeah, I understand we're independent contractors, but at the same time there's certain rules that you have to follow as being a member of an organisation."

As for Scheffler, he’s as resolute as ever that while the lure of the Saudi-backed Series has tempted some, he won’t be joining them. He said: “I feel like the PGA Tour is the best place to play. I'm not willing - my dream was to play on the PGA Tour. My dream was never to maximum myself my financial benefits. I feel very blessed and fortunate to play golf and get paid for it, so for me, I'm not looking to go out and do anything else. The PGA Tour is where I want to play and it continues to be the place where the best golfers in the world play and the opportunity to win FedExCup and opportunity to win Major championships and to win tournaments out here.”