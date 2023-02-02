Saudi International 2023 Live Stream

The Saudi International returns for its fifth outing at Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, and, as in the previous four years, some of the world’s best players are in the field. The tournament is sponsored by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund – the same organization that bankrolls LIV Golf.

Overall, the field features all 48 players who competed in LIV Golf's season-closing Team Championship in 2022, while there are appearances from other players who competed in its tournaments through the inaugural season. This means high profile players include Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, and Paul Casey.

Additionally Cameron Young and Lucas Herbert were granted waivers by the PGA Tour to compete in the event at the Kingdom’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. So to miss none of the tournament, be sure to check out all of the 'how to watch' details below.

US TV Schedule - 2023 Saudi International

All times EST

Thursday, February 2: 3am-5am, 6.30am-9.30am (Golf Channel)

Friday, February 3: 3am-5am, 6.30am-9.30am (Golf Channel)

Saturday, February 4: 4.30am-9am (Golf Channel)

Sunday, February 5: 4.30am-9am (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

Australia TV Schedule - 2023 Saudi International

Thursday, February 2: 7pm-9pm, 10.30pm-1.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Friday, February 3: 7pm-9pm, 10.30pm-1.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, February 4: 7.30pm-12am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, February 5: 7.30pm-1am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the Saudi Arabia action here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

