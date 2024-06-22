Sarah Schmelzel Facts: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Golfer
Get to know American LPGA Tour golfer, Sarah Schmelzel, better with these 12 facts…
Sarah Schmelzel is an American professional golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour. While she is yet to win as a pro, she has 12 career top 10s, with her best finish of her career, so far, coming at the Blue Bay LPGA in 2024, where she finished in second.
Get to know Schmelzel better with these 12 facts…
1. Sarah Schmelzel was born 12th May 1994 in Phoenix, Arizona.
2. She first played golf when she was just five years old, with one of her first golfing memories being building sand castles in the practice bunker at her home course, Moon Valley, while her dad practiced.
3. Before fully committing to golf, Schmelzel was a competitive gymnast. She would train 30-35 hours a week growing up and won the Arizona State Championship in uneven bars whilst in middle school.
4. She says she fell in love with golf after watching Annika Sorenstam shoot a historic 59 at her home course in the 2001 Standard Register Ping.
5. She decided to focus on golf in the eighth grade and became a standout in high school at Xavier Prep. She won medalist honors at the 2011 Arizona State High School Championships and helped her team to three state titles.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Schmelzel attended the University of South Carolina between 2012 and 2016, where she won one individual title. She was named on the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team and was an honorable mention All-American as a senior. She was also on the SEC academic honor roll for every year during her studies.
7. She turned pro after graduating college and joined the Epson Tour in 2017. In her second year on Tour, she claimed seven top 10 finishes to finish 13th on the money list.
A post shared by Sarah Schmelzel (@sschmelly)
A photo posted by on
8. She earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2019 season after finishing third at the inaugural LPGA Q-Series.
9. She has 12 top 10s in her career, with her best finish of second coming at the Blue Bay LPGA in 2024.
10. Her best finish at a Major was a T14 at the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship.
11. She has made over $2.5 million in prize money during her career.
12. Her hobbies include hiking, yoga and being outdoors.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang lead the third women's Major of 2024 going into the weekend, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the duo
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘I’m A Bit Of A Zombie Right Now’ - Bryson DeChambeau In Contention At LIV Golf Nashville After US Open Win
After a whirlwind week following his US Open victory, an admittedly tired Bryson DeChambeau was still able to put himself in contention at LIV Golf Nashville
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang lead the third women's Major of 2024 going into the weekend, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the duo
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sarah Schmelzel And Amy Yang Share Lead At Women's PGA Championship As Lexi Thompson Remains In Contention
Schmelzel and Yang are tied at the top after a difficult day two of the Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee, with several big names chasing
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
6 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Nelly Korda Fails To Make Weekend After Second Round 81
The World No.1 missed a third consecutive cut, as Korda fired a nine-over-par round of 81 to miss the weekend by one at Sahalee Country Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship received an increase to its total prize payout in 2024, ensuring both winning player and caddie are in for a bumper payday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I Felt Kind Of At Home’ - Why Charley Hull Has An Unexpected Advantage At The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Despite a hip injury and her clubs arriving late, Charley Hull had Woburn to thank for a fast start to the Women's PGA Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Lexi Thompson 'Very Content' With Retirement Despite Taking The Lead At PGA Championship
Despite leading the Women's PGA Championship after her best Major round in two years, Lexi Thompson says she's still happy with her decision to retire
By Paul Higham Published
-
Olympics Golf Schedule – Men’s And Women’s Event Dates For Paris 2024
Many of the biggest names from the men’s and women’s game will be competing for medals at the Paris Olympics, but when are the tournaments?
By Mike Hall Published
-
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Two
Lexi Thompson leads the third Major of the LPGA Tour season by one stroke from World No.1 Nelly Korda and Thai superstar, Patty Tavatanakit
By Mike Hall Last updated