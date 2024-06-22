Sarah Schmelzel Facts: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Golfer

Sarah Schmelzel is an American professional golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour. While she is yet to win as a pro, she has 12 career top 10s, with her best finish of her career, so far, coming at the Blue Bay LPGA in 2024, where she finished in second.

Get to know Schmelzel better with these 12 facts…

1. Sarah Schmelzel was born 12th May 1994 in Phoenix, Arizona.

2. She first played golf when she was just five years old, with one of her first golfing memories being building sand castles in the practice bunker at her home course, Moon Valley, while her dad practiced.

3. Before fully committing to golf, Schmelzel was a competitive gymnast. She would train 30-35 hours a week growing up and won the Arizona State Championship in uneven bars whilst in middle school.

4. She says she fell in love with golf after watching Annika Sorenstam shoot a historic 59 at her home course in the 2001 Standard Register Ping.

5. She decided to focus on golf in the eighth grade and became a standout in high school at Xavier Prep. She won medalist honors at the 2011 Arizona State High School Championships and helped her team to three state titles.

6. Schmelzel attended the University of South Carolina between 2012 and 2016, where she won one individual title. She was named on the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team and was an honorable mention All-American as a senior. She was also on the SEC academic honor roll for every year during her studies.

7. She turned pro after graduating college and joined the Epson Tour in 2017. In her second year on Tour, she claimed seven top 10 finishes to finish 13th on the money list.

8. She earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2019 season after finishing third at the inaugural LPGA Q-Series.

9. She has 12 top 10s in her career, with her best finish of second coming at the Blue Bay LPGA in 2024.

10. Her best finish at a Major was a T14 at the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship.

11. She has made over $2.5 million in prize money during her career.

12. Her hobbies include hiking, yoga and being outdoors.