Is Latest Ryder Cup Pay Report Really That Big A Deal?

A report from The Telegraph's James Corrigan states that the PGA of America board will give the all-clear to a proposal for USA's Ryder Cup players to receive $400,000 for competing in next year's match.

It's the latest chapter in the Ryder Cup money vs pride story that has rolled on in both camps for decades. And it was accelerated last year in Rome when a report emerged that Patrick Cantlay had decided not to wear a cap in protest over a lack of pay.

Cantlay denied that claim and maintained that he wasn't wearing a hat due to not being able to find one that fit him.

"It's not about that. It's just about Team USA and representing our country," he said when asked if he thinks Ryder Cup players should be paid.

On the face of it, this seems like a terrible thing that risks taking away from the spectacle of the greatest event in golf and many fans will be outraged.

The Ryder Cup is one of the very few professional golf events where players compete merely for pride and that is one of the many aspects that makes it such an incredible event.

Yes, the Ryder Cup makes loads of money for the PGA of America and European Tour. Yes, the players are obviously a big reason for that (and they currently receive money to donate to charity for their participation). But they surely understand that both organizations need the money to help fund their companies and initiatives within the game, whether that's funding PGA professionals and junior golf or simply keeping the premier European men's golf circuit healthy?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps one or two feel that the PGA of America is being greedy or they're irked by helping to bankroll its high paid executives while receiving nothing in return (aside from the honor to represent their country and everything else that comes with it). It's only human nature for some people to think like that.

The Europeans understand this and it seems like they're rightly happy to support their tour, which is very admirable. An unnamed European told the Telegraph: "They can do whatever they want. But we don’t want payments in our bank accounts, as it’ll be the thin end of the wedge and is not what the Ryder Cup is about."

They all came through the European Tour and would not be where they are today playing in $20m+ PGA Tour or LIV Golf events without it, so are clearly very happy, and proud, to represent and support it.

But some American players feel differently according to reports. It's clearly a principle thing as no Ryder Cup golfer needs an extra $400,000. Scottie Scheffler has won over $62m on the course this year, for example. Put simply, it is a bad look for a sport that has quickly become more and more about money.

On the other hand, the PGA of America handing out $5m to its Ryder Cup team is still a very small piece of the pie - so that will be the arguments for the reported payments of $400k each and it's a difficult one to argue against.

If paying each golfer $400k keeps the best players turning up for the match then it is ultimately a good thing for everyone involved including the fans. We don't want or need any protests or players deciding to not show up, as that would be a very sad day for the sport. Let them be paid if they so choose, move on and get on with the golf.

They are competitors at the end of the day and will not suddenly start caring less about winning the Ryder Cup because they got a $400k check before teeing it up.

The players need their expenses paid, like other sportspeople representing their countries, and time is money, especially at this extremely high level of their profession so I think it is fair enough.

It is a shame that some feel the need to do it, however, when they are all worth tens of millions of dollars. I don’t think it is that big a deal, though, really, and merely a sign of the times we’re currently living in where everything is a negotiation with a bottom line. The world's best golfers live in a completely different world and bubble to most of us, and if this is what some feel passionate about then go ahead.

The rich are getting a little richer but will still turn up to play their best so perhaps it’s not as big a deal as it may well be made out to be.

Of course it's not the greatest of looks but maybe it's time to concede this one to the players and let the games continue. Bethpage still has the potential to be one of the greatest Ryder Cups ever seen so let's hope it turns out to be that way.