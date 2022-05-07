Ryder Cup Stars Take To The Track At Miami F1 Grand Prix

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to Formula 1 and golf, the two sports are actually very similar. Both are individual sports, both require you to be at maximum performance and, perhaps in different ways, both can get the adrenaline going.

What's more, some Formula 1 drivers are actually golf mad, with Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and George Russell regularly taking to the course when they aren't racing some of the finest machines man has ever seen.

This weekend, the Formula 1 circuit heads to Miami for the very first time in its history, and it seems that some of golf's most notable names are enjoying the action, with two-time Major champion, Bubba Watson, and Ryder Cup hero, Ian Poulter, appearing at the circuit.

Poulter and F1 star, Lando Norris, ahead of the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that Poulter is a MEGA Formula 1 fan, with the Englishman owning many Ferraris and a home racing simulator. He also appeared in multiple virtual races during the Covid pandemic lockdown through 2020 and 2021.

Posting a story on his Instagram, the 46-year-old was pictured alongside his son Josh at the Miami circuit, with the duo also appearing alongside three-time World Drivers' Championship winner, Sir Jackie Stewart, as well as Watson himself.

Along with the appearance, the Englishman has been regularly pictured and videoed alongside F1 stars Norris and Sainz, with Poulter actually giving both a golf lesson on the range and course.

Just a few snaps of Poulter's day (Image credit: Instagram: @ianjamespoulter)

Watson also posted about his experience on Twitter, with the two-time Masters champion taking part in the track day. Going around the circuit in a McLaren supercar, the American seemed to very much enjoy his lap.

Before getting in the car, Bubba says: "About to do my hot lap. We are going to go real slow and keep it under 65. The best part is my favourite golfer Ian Poulter is here."

Bubba then posted a second video, with the camera getting his immediate reaction after the flying lap, with the 43-year-old stating: "That was awesome! I only pee'd once! We passed a guy and I thought the car was going to flip a couple of times. It was unbelievable!"