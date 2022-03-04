Golf World Pays Tribute To Shane Warne

The world of sport is mourning the sudden passing of legendary Australian cricketer, Shane Warne, who has died at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A statement from Warne's management team confirming the sad news, read: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Few have ever transcended their chosen sport like the famous Aussie leg-spinner, and tributes from around the golfing world have been flooding in since the news broke.

Warne was one of the most successful cricketers of all-time, retiring from the game in 2013 as the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 708 wickets in 145 matches. Including One-Day Internationals, he amassed a total of 1,001 wickets for Australia.

He was also the first bowler in history to reach 600 test wickets and, despite being part of the losing side at the 2005 Ashes, took a remarkable 40 wickets across the series at an average of 19.92.

In 2008, he won the first ever Indian Premier League (IPL) as captain of Rajhastan Royals.

As well as his exploits on the cricket field, Warne was also an avid golfer and regularly featured at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship played over the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

At last year's event, Warne paired up with New Zealand's Ryan Fox to finish second, losing out on countback to Michael Hoey and Maeve Danaher.