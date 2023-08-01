Royal County Down To Host 2024 Irish Open

The spectacular Northern Irish links is regarded as one of the best golf courses in the world

Royal County Down Golf Club to host 2024 Irish Open
(Image credit: Royal County Down Golf Club)
Ed Carruthers
By Ed Carruthers
published

Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland will host the 2024 Horizon Irish Open. 

The par 71 layout, which is currently ranked number one in Golf Monthly's top 100 courses in the UK and Ireland, last hosted the tournament in 2015. 

Soren Kjeldsen triumphed back then, defeating Bernd Wiesberger and Eddie Pepperell in a three-way playoff after all three finished at two-under par. 

It will be the first time the tournament has been played at a course in Northern Ireland since John Catlin won at Galgorm Castle in County Antrim back in 2020. 

And the golf club is no stranger to big tournaments, with the 2007 Walker Cup, the 2012 Palmer Cup and the Ladies European Team Championship in 2021 also recently being played at the historic venue. 

In fact, it will be the fourth time Royal County Down will have played host to the Irish Open, after it was first opened in 1889.

Royal County Down Golf Club

Royal County Down Golf Club and its scenic backdrop.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, the course, which was originally designed by George L. Baillie and Old Tom Morris, has undergone several improvements with Harry VardonHarry ColtDonald Steel, and Martin Ebert, all placing their stamp on its design. 

It boasts perhaps one of the most picturesque backdrops in golf, with players weaving their way around the dunes of the sprawling 7,100-yard links track in front of the towering Mourne Mountains.  

Adrian Meronk wins Irish Open 2022

Adrian Meronk won the 2022 Irish Open and will be looking to defend his title at the K Club in September.  

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Newcastle venue is set to take over from the prestigious K Club in County Kildare, the site of this year's Irish Open.

The K Club has also been pencilled in to host the championship in 2025 and again in 2027

Reigning champion Adrian Meronk will be looking to defend his title at the tournament which begins on September 7. He'll have some tough competition this year, with Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy all among the field to play at the K Club this year. 

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and 2007 Irish Open winner Padraig Harrington are also set to play at the event which has a $6milllion prize purse on offer. 

FUTURE IRISH OPEN VENUES

  • 2023 - The K Club, County Kildare
  • 2024 - Royal County Down, Newcastle, County Down
  • 2025 - The K Club, County Kildare
  • 2026 - Unconfirmed
  • 2027 - The K Club, County Kildare
