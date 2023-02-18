Rory McIlroy Says Tiger Woods Is 'Always The First' To Congratulate Him

The bond shared between Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is well publicised, with McIlroy frequently praising the 15-time Major winner’s influence on him, and Woods on the record paying tribute to the Northern Irishman’s efforts to defend the PGA Tour amid the emergence of LIV Golf.

That friendship and mutual respect was brought into even sharper focus this week when the two were grouped together with Justin Thomas for the opening two rounds of the Genesis invitational at Riviera Country Club. However, while Woods and McIlroy are not averse to sharing their respect for each other in public, the final episode of Netflix series Full Swing, Everything Has Led To This, proves the duo are close away from the media glare, too.

After winning the FedEx Cup for the third time following his triumph in last August’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, McIlroy is shown sitting in the locker room, decompressing after a gruelling battle with Scottie Scheffler for the trophy. There, McIlroy checks the text messages on his phone, only to find Woods has already sent his congratulations.

With a broad smile on his face, McIlroy delivers one of the quotes of the series, saying: “He’s always the first. Always. Tiger. Like, he’ll text you, like, before the last putt drops. Always the first. He’s unreal.”

Seeing Rory with Tiger makes this clip from episode 8 hit that much harder #FullSwing pic.twitter.com/FZFzh3VTKwFebruary 17, 2023

It’s a touching moment and an appropriate way for the series to end given the pair’s huge and enduring influence on the PGA Tour. Considering the two have also founded a new company, TMRW Sports, and have launched the upcoming TGL in conjunction with the PGA Tour, it appears that influence is only strengthening as the disruptions at the top of the game continue. Judging by Woods' immediate response to McIlroy's win last August, the same appears to be true of their friendship.