Rory McIlroy Reunited With Old Clubs After Near $1000 Uber Ride
The four-time Major winner switched back to his old clubs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the Uber trip to get them costing a near $1000
Golf clubs are precious pieces of equipment, especially for professionals, as it's the apparatus that makes them their living.
It's no secret that manufacturers bring out new models every season but, in the case of Rory McIlroy, the four-time Major winner continues to use the older TaylorMade equipment, clubs that recently cost him $1000 to Uber to a competition.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy swapped out the TaylorMade Qi10 driver and fairway woods for the brand new Qi35s and, after using them for the first three rounds, the 35-year-old switched back to the Qi10s for the final day.
However, although the swap sounds simple enough, it turns out it wasn't, as McIlroy's putting coach and eight-time PGA Tour winner, Brad Faxon, revealed on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.
Speaking to Jamie Weir, Faxon stated that: “He (McIlroy) had them Ubered from his house on Saturday night."
That may not sound like much, but the tournament (Arnold Palmer Invitational) was taking place in Orlando and the clubs were back in his Palm Beach home, some two-and-a-half hours away from Bay Hill.
According to Golfweek, McIlroy had "no idea" how much the Uber cost, but his Manager, Sean O'Flaherty, confirmed that the journey cost $665, with a $330 tip also added to the bill.
After one happy Uber driver went about his day on Sunday, McIlroy carded a level-par 72 on the same day to finish in a share of 15th, with the 27-time PGA Tour winner making a great start at this week's Players Championship, where he is two shots back of the leaders going into the weekend.
Revealing that he will be keeping the older clubs in the bag for The Masters in mid-April, McIlroy explained the decision to put the Qi10s back in the bag at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, stating: "(I'm) going back to what I'm comfortable with."
He went on to add: "I tried new woods for the first three days, didn't quite work out the way I wanted it to... I led strokes gained off the tee in both Pebble and Torrey (Genesis Invitational), so it was a really good idea to change (laughing).
"Yesterday, I lost strokes off the tee, which is the first time I've done that in a long time. Yeah, just went back to what was familiar and what's comfortable as I felt like I was just scrambling all weekend."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
