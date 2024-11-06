Rory McIlroy Suggests New US President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Could Expedite PGA Tour-PIF Deal
The World No.3 does not believe reports of a completed merger are accurate but did suggest Trump returning as President could speed up a successful deal
World No.3 Rory McIlroy admitted he would be surprised if recent reports regarding a completed merger deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF are true before suggesting new US President Donald Trump may be able to help expedite a successful agreement.
News of concluded negotiations between two of the key superpowers in the men's game was first broken by British newspaper, The Sun last weekend - who claimed "golf's civil war is over."
However, Front Office Sports - who had spoken to sources of their own - stated that the tabloid's story was premature and that plenty of details still had to be ironed out before an official confirmation.
Before competing in this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where he will attempt to seal a sixth Harry Vardon Trophy, McIlroy was asked if he had any update on said news given his proximity to negotiations throughout.
He said: "Yeah, it's the first that I've heard of it. I know Jay [Monahan - PGA Tour commissioner] was in Saudi Arabia last week at the FII (Future Investment Initiative Institute) and was having some meetings. But no, I think I would have heard if there was."
"It's the first I've heard of it. I know Jay was in Saudi Arabia last week at the FII and was having some meetings."He's briefing the transaction committee tonight, maybe some news comes out of that."Rory McIlroy says there is no deal he knows of between PIF and PGA Tour pic.twitter.com/z4ayWIPnurNovember 6, 2024
The four-time Major winner did mention that fresh information could possibly emerge in the coming days, however.
Referencing Monahan, McIlroy said: "I know he's briefing the transaction committee tonight. So maybe some news comes out of that. But as far as I'm aware, I haven't heard a thing."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While McIlroy was speaking in Abu Dhabi, on the other side of the world, Donald Trump was striding towards a second term as President of the United States of America.
And it was the 47th POTUS - who introduced Bryson DeChambeau onto stage at his victory speech in Florida, hours before the official verdict - who McIlroy suggested could actually be a key player in helping to facilitate a successful deal in men's pro golf.
Agreeing that it would be "a huge moment" if the US Department of Justice was "more amenable" in rubber-stamping an agreement, too, the Northern Irishman outlined why progress might occur quickly now a new President is set to take over.
"He might be able to do something if we get Musk involved too" 🤔Rory McIlroy on how Donald Trump's presidency might impact the LIV/PGA deal 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/fUvkwmEFbYNovember 6, 2024
With Trump having been quoted as saying he could fix the PGA Tour/LIV deal "in 15 minutes," McIlroy said to Sky Sports: "He might be able to. He's got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him. We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too.
"Yeah, I think from the outside looking in, it's probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously Trump has great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He's got a great relationship with golf. He's a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?
"But I think as the President of the United States again, he's probably got bigger things to focus on than golf."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Watch The Moment New US President Donald Trump Calls Bryson DeChambeau On Stage During Victory Speech
Trump called the 2024 US Open champion on stage at the West Palm Beach Convention Center, with DeChambeau wearing a black 'Make America Great Again' cap
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Was This The Best Golf Hybrid Ever Made?
Still in the bag of multiple-major winner Martin Kaymer, Joe Ferguson takes a look at a game-changing hybrid over ten years on from its original release to see it could still produce the goods
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is closing in on his sixth Race to Dubai title and he's grouped with his two closest challengers in the first two rounds of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
How The DP World Tour Play-Offs Work
The DP World Tour season is set for a dramatic finale with two all-important tournaments to determine a number of factors – but how to the DP World Tour Play-Offs work?
By Mike Hall Published
-
World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season heads to Mexico, as Erik van Rooyen defends his title
By Mike Hall Published
-
Exclusive: 'Wentworth Club Is Not For Sale' - BMW PGA Championship Host Denies Saudi PIF Sale Report
The iconic British club says it is not for sale and has categorically denied a report that it is in talks with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour Play-Offs section of the season begins with the first of two elevated events to decide the Race to Dubai champion
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Secured A DP World Tour Card At The 2024 Challenge Tour Grand Final?
The Challenge Tour Grand Final threw up drama yet again, as 22 players secured their playing rights and cards to the DP World Tour next season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Caddie Gives Fascinating Insight Into Season Earnings
Taking to social media, Ben Silverman's caddie, Bryan Kopsick, revealed just how much he made looping for the PGA Tour player throughout 2024
By Matt Cradock Published
-
9 Big PGA Tour Names Not Signed Up To TGL
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's "tech-infused" league contains 24 of the PGA Tour's best players, but there are still a handful of notable absentees in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published