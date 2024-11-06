Rory McIlroy Suggests New US President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Could Expedite PGA Tour-PIF Deal

World No.3 Rory McIlroy admitted he would be surprised if recent reports regarding a completed merger deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF are true before suggesting new US President Donald Trump may be able to help expedite a successful agreement.

News of concluded negotiations between two of the key superpowers in the men's game was first broken by British newspaper, The Sun last weekend - who claimed "golf's civil war is over."

However, Front Office Sports - who had spoken to sources of their own - stated that the tabloid's story was premature and that plenty of details still had to be ironed out before an official confirmation.

Before competing in this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where he will attempt to seal a sixth Harry Vardon Trophy, McIlroy was asked if he had any update on said news given his proximity to negotiations throughout.

He said: "Yeah, it's the first that I've heard of it. I know Jay [Monahan - PGA Tour commissioner] was in Saudi Arabia last week at the FII (Future Investment Initiative Institute) and was having some meetings. But no, I think I would have heard if there was."

"It's the first I've heard of it. I know Jay was in Saudi Arabia last week at the FII and was having some meetings."He's briefing the transaction committee tonight, maybe some news comes out of that."Rory McIlroy says there is no deal he knows of between PIF and PGA Tour pic.twitter.com/z4ayWIPnurNovember 6, 2024

The four-time Major winner did mention that fresh information could possibly emerge in the coming days, however.

Referencing Monahan, McIlroy said: "I know he's briefing the transaction committee tonight. So maybe some news comes out of that. But as far as I'm aware, I haven't heard a thing."

While McIlroy was speaking in Abu Dhabi, on the other side of the world, Donald Trump was striding towards a second term as President of the United States of America.

And it was the 47th POTUS - who introduced Bryson DeChambeau onto stage at his victory speech in Florida, hours before the official verdict - who McIlroy suggested could actually be a key player in helping to facilitate a successful deal in men's pro golf.

Agreeing that it would be "a huge moment" if the US Department of Justice was "more amenable" in rubber-stamping an agreement, too, the Northern Irishman outlined why progress might occur quickly now a new President is set to take over.

"He might be able to do something if we get Musk involved too" 🤔Rory McIlroy on how Donald Trump's presidency might impact the LIV/PGA deal 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/fUvkwmEFbYNovember 6, 2024

With Trump having been quoted as saying he could fix the PGA Tour/LIV deal "in 15 minutes," McIlroy said to Sky Sports: "He might be able to. He's got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him. We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too.

"Yeah, I think from the outside looking in, it's probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously Trump has great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He's got a great relationship with golf. He's a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?

"But I think as the President of the United States again, he's probably got bigger things to focus on than golf."