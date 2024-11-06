Watch The Moment New US President Donald Trump Calls Bryson DeChambeau On Stage During Victory Speech

US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau was called on stage by new US President Donald Trump during the latter's unofficial victory speech in Florida on Wednesday.

In the early hours of the morning, it became clear that the Republican candidate would return to the White House after a four-year absence - despite still requiring a handful more votes to reach the required 270.

Shortly before he was confirmed as Joe Biden's successor, Trump took to the stage at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in Florida alongside his family and dozens of other supporters.

As the 45th and now 47th POTUS addressed the large crowd in front of him, he made reference to some of the other people on stage and went on to mention the US Open champion who "is slightly longer than me, he hits the ball a little bit longer than me."

DeChambeau was not actually present at the time, but after a brief period where Trump asked "what happened to Bryson? Where is he?" to which another replied that he was "hitting balls," the 31-year-old popped up from off stage wearing a black 'Make America Great Again' cap.

President Trump just completed the greatest political comeback in US history and he immediately starts giving Bryson DeChambeau a shout out on the stage during his victory speech.We are so back. pic.twitter.com/kbOnqll938November 6, 2024

As the pro golfer entered into view, waving to the crowd, Trump commented that DeChambeau "has a great career going" before congratulating the two-time Major winner on his latest achievement, calling it a "fantastic job."

The pair had appeared in a video on DeChambeau's YouTube channel back in July titled: 'Can I Break 50 With President Donald Trump?' where they played from the red tees at the politician's National Golf Club Bedminster.

The video itself has been viewed almost 13 million times since, around half of which was inside the first two days and an astonishing 4m inside the first 24 hours. It also helped DeChambeau's channel move from sub-one million subscribers to over 1.5 million.

Despite being released during the presidential campaign trail, DeChambeau claimed the content was nothing to do with political allegiances and stated that he had also made the same offer to Biden.

Writing on X, DeChambeau said the video was about golf and raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity that works with members of the armed forces.

The Californian wrote: "To be clear, this is about golf and giving back to our nation's veterans, not politics.

"A few weeks ago I reached out to both parties' presidential campaigns and Donald Trump was down for the challenge. It is an incredible honor to be able to enjoy a round of golf with any sitting or former president, and all have an open invitation to join me for a round of Break 50 anytime."

Back in 2022, DeChambeau and Trump were also paired together at LIV Golf Bedminster's pro-am day. Meanwhile, the Crushers GC captain also has a sponsorship deal with the Trump Golf organisation with its logo displayed on his bag.