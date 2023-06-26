Rory McIlroy Passes PGA Tour Career Money Milestone
The four-time Major winner surpassed $75m in earnings on the Tour after the Travelers Championship
Rory McIlroy came up short in his efforts to secure a 24th PGA Tour win at the Travelers Championship and eventually had to settle for a tie for seventh.
However, that performance at TPC River Highlands was enough to see the 34-year-old reach a new career milestone. McIlroy earned $650,000 in Connecticut, which saw him pass $75m in career earnings on the PGA Tour to stand at $75,819,307.
That has moved McIlroy past Dustin Johnson to third on the all-time list, albeit still over $20m behind Phil Mickelson, who stands at $96,572,310. Unsurprisingly, far beyond either McIlroy or Mickelson is 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who won’t be caught any time soon despite the certainty of a limited PGA Tour schedule in the future. Woods, who has 82 wins on the Tour, stands at $120, 895,206.
While McIlroy’s earnings are a reflection of his consistency since joining the PGA Tour in 2010, he is far from the highest earner in 2023 so far.
After months of fine form, Jon Rahm broke the money record for a PGA Tour season after his runner-up finish in April’s Mexico Open. That moved his earnings to $14,462,840, and he is currently on $15,210, 983, with only the most consistent player in the game at present, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, ahead of him, on $18,548, 392. In contrast, McIlroy is currently fifth on the list on $9,644,758.
Nevertheless, given the longevity of his career so far, it is not surprising that McIlroy remains on significantly more career earnings than the two, with Rahm in 11th on the career money list at $50,335, 026 and Scheffler in 23rd on $40,099,279.
There are also signs that McIlroy’s earnings may accelerate in the weeks to come. His performance at the Travelers Championship was his fifth top 10 finish in a row and, while most of the designated events, which have elevated purses, have now been played, there are still big-money tournaments in the pipeline, including July’s Open Championship and the season-ending FedEx Playoffs.
With promising form and several opportunities to earn big money coming up, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find McIlroy finishing the season significantly closer to LIV Golf player Mickelson than he currently stands.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is heading to Detroit, Michigan, for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 LIV Golf Valderrama Betting Picks and Predictions
Check out our favorite picks for LIV Golf Valderrama, as OddsChecker's, Tom Jacobs breaks down this week's LIV Golf Valderrama event.
By Tom Jacobs • Published