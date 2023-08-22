Rory McIlroy In Limbo Over Which Putter To Use At $18m FedExCup Finale
McIlroy has been using a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 for his last two tournaments but may now revert back to his TaylorMade Spider X in Atlanta
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy admits he is considering another change with his putter going into the most lucrative week of the PGA Tour season.
McIlroy will tee off in the penultimate group on Thursday in the Tour Championship at East Lake at seven-under by virtue of being third in the FedEx standings with leader Scottie Scheffler beginning at 10-under par at East Lake in Atlanta.
But McIlroy admitted he is still not happy with his putting after the final round of the BMW Championship, despite shooting 66 to end up fourth after using a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 for the second successive tournament having made a change at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis when he benched his TaylorMade Spider X.
Describing his change from the TaylorMade Spider to the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 last week, McIlroy said: "We have been on dates, we are still going OK."
But a permanent return to his ex could now be on the cards this week in Atlanta after the Northern Ireland pro amid to ongoing issues with the flat stick.
Reflecting on his last tournament, McIlroy said: "I played good tee to green. Missed a lot of chances. Sort of similar story to Memphis. I might dabble with the Spider again on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tour Championship.
"I felt like I hit good putts. I holed some really good putts and I missed some short ones. I always felt like I was aiming too high and then I'd miss them low because I just couldn't commit to aiming it so far outside the hole."
But McIlroy insists he is more confident ahead of this week in Atlanta after winning the FedExCup three times previously at East Lake, including last year. He added: "Getting back on greens that I know pretty well and am pretty confident on, I'm looking forward to that."
McIlroy's putting has long been considered his Achilles heel as he ranks second on tour in Strokes Gained: Off the tee, third in Approach but 75th in Putting.
McIlroy got so desperate in Memphis earlier this month that his caddie Harry Diamond went to Edwin Watts Golf Shop to get the shafts altered on two putters as the golfer eschewed his TaylorMade Spider putter for a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 to “freshen it up.”
“It was zero testing process. It was go into the garage and see what I had and just pull a couple out and go have a few putts,” McIlroy admitted.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Tour Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
The PGA Tour season finale sees defending champion Rory McIlroy among a field of 30 competing for the FedEx Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
Carlota Ciganda What's In The Bag?
What golf clubs does European Solheim Cup stalwart Carolta Cignada use? Let’s take a look inside the seven-time Ladies European Tour winner’s bag and find out...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
PGA Tour Player Arrested And Charged Over Allegations Of Assault And Robbery
Erik Compton was best known for having two heart transplants but is now charged over serious allegations by his wife
By James Nursey Published
-
Tour Championship 2023: All 30 Qualifiers And Where They Start At East Lake
Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will begin the Tour Championship
By James Nursey Published
-
Luke Poulter Hails 'Really Cool' Finish As He And Dad Ian Impress On Asian Tour
Ian Poulter was runner-up at Close House in the International Series and his amateur son Luke came tied 22nd
By James Nursey Published
-
Dan Brown Completes Storybook Rise For ISPS HANDA Crown As Fellow Rookie Alexa Pano Lifts Women's Title
English pro Brown completed a wire-to-wire victory in Northern Ireland to win his first DP World Tour title and fellow rookie Alexa Pano won the women's crown after a play-off
By James Nursey Published
-
BMW Championship Final Round: How Record-Breaking Viktor Became The Victor
Viktor Hovland shot a course record to win in Chicago. But Scheffler will start the Tour Championship on -10
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Graeme McDowell Predicts Big Future For Asian Tour As Pros Chase 'Golden Ticket'
Northern Ireland and LIV pro McDowell played in England this week on the Asian Tour and explained why he thinks its International Series will continue to expand
By James Nursey Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Nails 'Fun' Driver Off Deck To Set-Up Birdie Chasing PGA Win
World No.1 Scheffler made a magnificent birdie at the BMW Championship after reaching fringe at 609-yard par 5 15th with second shot of 321 yards
By James Nursey Published
-
BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Four
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick share lead at 11-under heading in the final round at at Olympia Fields
By James Nursey Published