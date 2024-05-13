Rory McIlroy Hopes 'The Stars Are Aligning A Little Bit' Ahead Of PGA Championship Bid

After storming to another victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy hopes "the stars are aligning a little bit" for him to finally end his wait for a fifth Major the the PGA Championship this week.

McIlroy produced one of his trademark explosive bursts at Quail Hollow to overhaul Xander Schauffele on the way to a commanding five-shot victory - his fourth at the Wells Fargo.

It was a real statement of intent from the Northern Irishman, who returns to the scene of his last Major triumph back in 2014 at Valhalla in Kentucky this week looking to end his decade-long wait for a fifth Major.

And after taking advantage of his comfort factor at Quail Hollow, McIlroy hopes to do the same when he returns to Valhalla.

“Coming into this week, at a golf course I am comfortable with, my golf swing feels more comfortable than it has done," McIlroy told CBS on the 18th green after his win.

“Going to a venue next week where I have won, it feels like the stars are aligning a little bit. But I have a lot of golf to play and a lot of great players to try to beat."

After winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry, it's two wins in a row for McIlroy heading into the PGA Championship - just as it was in 2014.

"It's really funny, so going into Valhalla in 2014 I had won my last two starts, and going into this year I've won my last two starts," McIlroy added in his press conference.

"Just need to try to replicate whatever I did in 2014, just try to do that all over again.

"Yeah, I'm feeling really good with my game. I need to stay in my own little world next week and not get too far ahead of myself, but if you can step on to the first tee at Valhalla on Thursday and feel as good about my game as I did today, I think I'll have a good chance."

McIlroy credits the Zurich Classic victory alongside Lowry for giving him a boost of confidence ahead of claiming his 26th PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow

"I think getting the win at Zurich with Shane was a big confidence builder for both of us. I definitely took a lot from it, especially with how I played at the weekend there. And I think this week was just a continuation of how I felt."

Four birdies and two eagles during an eight-hole stretch conjured up memories of the freewheeling McIlroy of old, but although he admitted it did feel something like that, he insists he's a better player these days.

"I've been sort of banging this drum for the last few years, but I'm a way better player now than I was back then.

"I haven't had the Major record to back that up, but I've had the wins, I've done everything else there is to do in the game since 2014.

"The only thing I need to do is get another Major. You know, a win like this going into the PGA Championship next week is a good way to prep for that."