Rory McIlroy Gives Epic Answer To Tom Kim Press Conference Question

Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim shared a heart-warming interaction at the Northern Irishman’s press conference ahead of the CJ Cup.

McIlroy is the defending champion at the event, with Congaree Golf Club hosting this year. He shot a 66 on the final day in 2021 to hold off Collin Morikawa.

While speaking to the media, Kim surprisingly grabbed the microphone and proceeded to ask the 33-year-old a question that has crossed the mind of every aspiring professional climbing through the ranks.

Kim asked: “Rory, I have a question for you. What's it like having so much success as a young player? Coming out and many years on tour, how do you manage all that?”

“I didn't have as much success as you're having at such a young age,” replied a chuckling McIlroy.

“Like I think when you start to have success at a young age, you're going to - I think the biggest thing that I realized is managing your time. You're going to be pulled in so many different directions," he continued.

“You've got one, two, three, four, I can see five sponsors on you at this point, right? So it's just trying to manage your time to realize what got you to this position, right? Why are you a two-time PGA Tour winner, why are you such a great player? And it's the time that you put into it and it's the practice, it's not losing sight of that. I think that's the thing.

“I was speaking here just before you came in that I've almost found it easier to get to No.1 in the world than staying there. I think staying there is harder. I think you've got a bulls-eye on your back, you've got to work harder, everyone's coming after you. That's the one thing I would say is just managing your time and not forgetting why you're in this position and why you're so lucky to get to play with me the next two days.

“And that was a joke that went over everyone's head.”

Kim became the first golfer since Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour events before turning 21 and the South Korean has an extremely bright future in the game.

The South Korean finds himself in a group alongside McIlroy and Rickie Fowler – who came so close to ending his PGA Tour win drought last week – in a stellar trio for the opening two rounds.