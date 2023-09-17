Rory McIlroy 'Chomping At The Bit' For The Ryder Cup Following Strong Wentworth Showing

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy had a spring in his step as he walked off the 18th at Wentworth on Sunday, after a superb final round of 65, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

It was a far cry from his disastrous final round at the Irish Open, when he went in the water an astonishing four times, with McIlroy's weekend form at Wentworth, which also included a 67, left him -13 in total, meaning he clinched a tied seventh finish ahead of the Ryder Cup, which begins a week on Friday.

His form, and that of his team mates, who all made the cut at Wentworth, has left Luke Donald's side in high spirits that they can overturn the record 19-9 loss to USA at Whistling Straits in 2021.

“It's awesome,” said McIlroy, who also saw Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka post strong performances.

“We're in a good spot. We had a really good day in Rome on Monday. The team's been shaping up really well for the last couple of months, everyone's been in pretty good form. It's still almost two weeks away until the first ball is hit on the Friday morning, but we are all just so excited to get to Rome and get going.

"I'll get some really good work in Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday before heading to Rome, which will be great, and you know, once we get there, we still have four days of practice to do. So I'll certainly be chomping at the bit to get started."

The World No. 2 birdied his final hole on Friday in fading light to make the cut in the $9 million Rolex Series event, before shining in the closing 36 holes on the West Course at Wentworth.

He followed a confidence-boosting 67 on Saturday with a final-round 65 to be 12-under-par for the weekend in his last competitive outing before making his seventh Ryder Cup appearance in Rome.

McIlroy added: "When you look at the weekend as a whole, to shoot 12 under and go from making the cut on the number to finishing in the top ten, it's a very solid two days of golf. I said on Friday night that at least making it to the weekend gave me the opportunity to go out and shoot a couple of good scores and feel a bit better about where my game is, and that's what I've done.

“The weekend was great. I struggled a little bit Thursday and Friday, but I've been saying it's not too far away. I was 16th in Ireland last week, not a fair reflection of how I actually played. I played well. It's been two solid weeks. Definitely things to improve and to work on to try and iron a couple of the misses out of my game, but everything's headed in the right direction.”