Rory McIlroy 'Chomping At The Bit' For The Ryder Cup Following Strong Wentworth Showing
McIlroy finished with a fine seven-under 65 to be one of seven European Ryder Cup stars tied 10th or better at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy had a spring in his step as he walked off the 18th at Wentworth on Sunday, after a superb final round of 65, ahead of the Ryder Cup.
It was a far cry from his disastrous final round at the Irish Open, when he went in the water an astonishing four times, with McIlroy's weekend form at Wentworth, which also included a 67, left him -13 in total, meaning he clinched a tied seventh finish ahead of the Ryder Cup, which begins a week on Friday.
His form, and that of his team mates, who all made the cut at Wentworth, has left Luke Donald's side in high spirits that they can overturn the record 19-9 loss to USA at Whistling Straits in 2021.
“It's awesome,” said McIlroy, who also saw Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka post strong performances.
“We're in a good spot. We had a really good day in Rome on Monday. The team's been shaping up really well for the last couple of months, everyone's been in pretty good form. It's still almost two weeks away until the first ball is hit on the Friday morning, but we are all just so excited to get to Rome and get going.
"I'll get some really good work in Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday before heading to Rome, which will be great, and you know, once we get there, we still have four days of practice to do. So I'll certainly be chomping at the bit to get started."
The World No. 2 birdied his final hole on Friday in fading light to make the cut in the $9 million Rolex Series event, before shining in the closing 36 holes on the West Course at Wentworth.
He followed a confidence-boosting 67 on Saturday with a final-round 65 to be 12-under-par for the weekend in his last competitive outing before making his seventh Ryder Cup appearance in Rome.
McIlroy added: "When you look at the weekend as a whole, to shoot 12 under and go from making the cut on the number to finishing in the top ten, it's a very solid two days of golf. I said on Friday night that at least making it to the weekend gave me the opportunity to go out and shoot a couple of good scores and feel a bit better about where my game is, and that's what I've done.
“The weekend was great. I struggled a little bit Thursday and Friday, but I've been saying it's not too far away. I was 16th in Ireland last week, not a fair reflection of how I actually played. I played well. It's been two solid weeks. Definitely things to improve and to work on to try and iron a couple of the misses out of my game, but everything's headed in the right direction.”
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner's speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more.
