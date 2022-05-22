Rory McIlroy Avoids Media For Second Consecutive Day After PGA Disappointment

McIlroy has not spoken to the media since Friday following a frustrating end to his 2022 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy pictured
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Rory McIlroy declined to speak to the media for the second consecutive day at the PGA Championship after letting the Wanamaker Trophy slip through his hands following his excellent start to the tournament.

The Northern Irishman led after day one thanks to a sensational five-under-par 65 but followed it up with rounds of 71-74-68 to end at two-under-par for what looks like a top-8 finish.

McIlroy declined to speak to the media and instead simply signed his scorecard, collected his belongings from the locker room and headed for the parking lot to board a plane back to Florida.

His final round got off to the dream start with four birdies in a row from the 2nd to 5th holes to reach four-under-par and get within touching distance of the lead but he dropped shots at the next hole and the 17th to finish two-under. His bogey on 17 will have caused particular frustration because it's a drivable par-4 and his tee shot ended up greenside with a good chance at birdie. He overhit his pitch and failed to save his par from long of the green. The four-time Major winner gave himself plenty of chances throughout the day but was unable to convert his birdie putts after that lightning start.

"I gave myself a few more chances on the back nine and couldn't quite capitalize on a couple of them," he said after his one-over-par 71 on Friday, which was the last time he spoke to the media. "But those up-and-downs on 16, 17, and 18 I think were going to be really important. Just keeps me a little closer to the lead and doesn't really feel like I've got such a mountain to climb if I had have maybe dropped one or two over those last three holes. Yeah, there's a long way to go, a lot of golf left."

In the end, it's another Major performance from the Northern Irishman that has shown great promise but left him empty handed. He'll be ruing his third round 74 in particular, which featured both a triple and a double bogey. 

His next start will likely be at Muirfield Village in the Memorial Tournament in two weeks' time.

THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT RORY MCILROY

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.