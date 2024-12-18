Rory McIlroy And Scottie Scheffler Spotted Wearing Prototype Nike Shoes At The Showdown
The World No.1 and No.3 have worn Nike footwear for years and, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the pair were spotted donning some never-seen before models
Although the golf season is almost at an end, now is the time to see new golf equipment being trialled and tested out on the professional circuit.
Already, we have seen several new drivers being put in the bags of the world's best, and now, at The Showdown, both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been spotted wearing, what appears to be, some new Nike footwear.
Both McIlroy and Scheffler have been Nike staffers for years and, in terms of their chosen models, McIlroy has previously opted for the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, whilst Scheffler has worn the Air Zoom TW20.
Now though, at The Showdown in Las Vegas, it seems that the duo are trialling different models of footwear, with the current information on the shoes slightly limited.
What we do know is that Scheffler was spotted wearing a different style of Nike shoe at the Presidents Cup, with the design appearing to be slightly altered at the Hero World Challenge and now at The Showdown.
In terms of McIlroy's shoes, the main differences we have seen between his original Victory Tour 3s and the new ones worn at The Showdown, include an extra two spikes on the sole, as well as a slightly slimmer midsole.
One other aspect to note is that the word 'Victory' can be seen on the tongue of both McIlroy and Scheffler's models.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It wasn't just golf shoes that McIlroy was seen using in Las Vegas, though, as the four-time Major winner also had a new driver in the bag, which was reportedly the TaylorMade Qi35.
Posting to his Instagram story prior to the event getting underway, McIlroy was seen swinging on the range with the caption: "New driver time, @taylormadegolf". Along with the 35-year-old, World No.1 Nelly Korda also had the Qi35 in play recently at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
As of writing, McIlroy uses the standard TaylorMade Qi10 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X shaft. Currently, it's unclear as to which Qi35 model was used at The Showdown.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Justin Thomas Shares 2024 Goals Results - 'A Lot Of Good, Plenty Of Room For Improvement'
The two-time Major winner took to social media to share how he had got on in terms of hitting his goals for 2024, with JT claiming there's 'tons of excitement for next season'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Re-Watched Happy Gilmore. Here’s A Tongue-In-Cheek Look At The 25 Golfing Inaccuracies That Made Me Chuckle
The news that Happy Gilmore 2 is in production prompted Nick Bonfield to go back and watch the original, which is full of golf-related comedy gold....
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Shares 2024 Goals Results - 'A Lot Of Good, Plenty Of Room For Improvement'
The two-time Major winner took to social media to share how he had got on in terms of hitting his goals for 2024, with JT claiming there's 'tons of excitement for next season'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
High-School Junior Blades Brown Turning Pro After Opting To Skip College
The 17-year-old announced the decision on his Instagram and confirmed when his first pro start on the PGA Tour will be...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Coat, Hit-It-Further Juice, And Player's Dad Struck With Ball: The Showdown Moments You Might Have Missed
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy cruised to victory at the much-anticipated TV match against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, and there were a handful of notable moments along the way at Shadow Creek
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Showdown Payout: What Did Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Win In Vegas?
Scheffler and McIlroy dominated proceedings at The Showdown and, in the process, secured a $5 million payday each in the form of the crypto-based coin 'CRO'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jay Monahan Announces PGA Tour Search For CEO
Monahan made the announcement in an end-of-year message to fans, while the organization’s COO, Ron Price, is retiring
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Drops Las Vegas Event From Schedule After 42-Year Run
The Shriners Children's Open has been removed from the PGA Tour's 2025 FedEx Cup Fall - with seven events to conclude the year instead of eight
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
7 Big Names To Have Dropped Out Of The PNC Championship
A 20-pair field will be present for the PNC Championship, but a number of previous players won't be featuring at the 2024 edition of the tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With Never-Seen-Before Driver At The Showdown
Working on his game ahead of The Showdown, the US Open champ was seen using a brand new driver that isn't currently available to the public
By Matt Cradock Published