Rory McIlroy And Scottie Scheffler Spotted Wearing Prototype Nike Shoes At The Showdown

The World No.1 and No.3 have worn Nike footwear for years and, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the pair were spotted donning some never-seen before models

The golf shoes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Although the golf season is almost at an end, now is the time to see new golf equipment being trialled and tested out on the professional circuit.

Already, we have seen several new drivers being put in the bags of the world's best, and now, at The Showdown, both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been spotted wearing, what appears to be, some new Nike footwear.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy chat over a putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both McIlroy and Scheffler have been Nike staffers for years and, in terms of their chosen models, McIlroy has previously opted for the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, whilst Scheffler has worn the Air Zoom TW20.

Now though, at The Showdown in Las Vegas, it seems that the duo are trialling different models of footwear, with the current information on the shoes slightly limited.

What we do know is that Scheffler was spotted wearing a different style of Nike shoe at the Presidents Cup, with the design appearing to be slightly altered at the Hero World Challenge and now at The Showdown.

Image 1 of 3
A close up of Scottie Scheffler's golf shoes
Scheffler's Presidents Cup Shoes(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of McIlroy's shoes, the main differences we have seen between his original Victory Tour 3s and the new ones worn at The Showdown, include an extra two spikes on the sole, as well as a slightly slimmer midsole.

One other aspect to note is that the word 'Victory' can be seen on the tongue of both McIlroy and Scheffler's models.

A close up of Rory McIlroy's golf shoes

McIlroy's Showdown shoes (left) and Victory Tour 3 (right)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't just golf shoes that McIlroy was seen using in Las Vegas, though, as the four-time Major winner also had a new driver in the bag, which was reportedly the TaylorMade Qi35.

Posting to his Instagram story prior to the event getting underway, McIlroy was seen swinging on the range with the caption: "New driver time, @taylormadegolf". Along with the 35-year-old, World No.1 Nelly Korda also had the Qi35 in play recently at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

As of writing, McIlroy uses the standard TaylorMade Qi10 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X shaft. Currently, it's unclear as to which Qi35 model was used at The Showdown.

