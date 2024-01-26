Rory McIlroy Adds Yet Another Event To His Busy Pre-Masters Schedule
Rory McIlroy has added another tournament to his 2024 calendar by committing to play the Cognizant Classic in February
It seems Rory McIlroy will be getting plenty of rounds under his belt before he tries to finally win The Masters after committing to appear at the Cognizant Classic in February.
The former Honda Classic will be held from 29 February to 3 March at PGA National in Palm Beaches Gardens in Florida.
After he recently committed to the Valero Texas Open the week before Augusta, it means McIlroy will now tee it up in eight tournaments in 2024 before heading down Magnolia Lane bidding to finally slip on that Green Jacket.
That's already a busy 2024 playing schedule for McIlroy in what is a huge year for the Northern Irishman as he looks to end his decade-long wait for a fifth Major.
“It’s always good to come back to a tournament where you’ve won and had success before, and even better when it’s a bit of a home game,” said McIlroy on the Cognizant Classic tournament website.
“PGA National is a great test of golf, and the fan support and incredible crowds make for an exciting atmosphere throughout the week for the players.”
McIlroy famously won the event, then the Honda Classic, back in 2012 when he held off a fast-finishing Tiger Woods to claim his third PGA Tour title and move to World No.1 for the first time in his career.
See you at PGA National, @McIlroyRory 👋 pic.twitter.com/yJVS17dBi8January 26, 2024
The 24-time PGA Tour winner will make his American debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week, after a sparkling start to the year in the Middle East.
McIlroy may have slipped up when finishing second to Tommy Fleetwood at the Dubai Invitational, but followed up by successfully defending his Dubai Desert Classic title the week after.
