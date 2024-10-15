‘Rory Is The Best Player Of My/Our Generation’ - Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel has expressed his admiration for four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, describing him as the best player of his generation.

The two famously battled it out for the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship in September. Even though Horschel got the better of McIlroy in a playoff at the Wentworth event, he insists there’s been no better player in the era.

In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly, the American said: “Look, the first thing to remember is that Rory is the best player of my/our generation. Absolutely no question about that in my mind. Beating him means you’ve beaten the best of the best.”

Horschel and McIlroy’s competitive rivalry goes back many years and the 37-year-old admitted there has been friendship and mutual respect throughout that time.

“The other thing is that we are good friends,” he said. “We’ve been beating each other’s brains out since we were on opposite sides at the 2007 Walker Cup. And man, was that a hot event by the way! Anyway, over the years we’ve built up a lasting friendship, and a mutual respect.”

Some notable highs aside, 2024 will likely go down as a nearly year for McIroy, typified by that agonizing defeat to Horschel.

He also finished runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 and suffered another near-miss against Rasmus Hojgaard at the Irish Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Horschel admitted the manner of his victory over McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship, which came a week after his defeat in the Irish Open, would likely have stung him.

He said: “I knew how much getting edged at the US and the Irish this year hurt him. So I could appreciate how he must have felt when my eagle putt went in, just after his own eagle try burned the hole.

“But the way he looked at me and gave me a little smile, and then congratulated me later, meant so much to me. I think that just showed he is one of the classiest golfers of this generation, as well as the most talented.”

Billy Horschel beat Rory McIlroy in the BMW PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Horschel is a regular visitor to the UK during the Fall and he explained what appeals to him about playing there.

He added: “I’m just made up over the fact that since I started coming over to the UK regularly, the people here have taken me under their wings, and called me their own. I truly appreciate that because I love coming over here. I seem to have an affinity with the crowds and I love the courses. I also love the sense of humor, the occasionally sarcastic stuff that is more funny than hurtful, the whole package.

“I’ve talked about following Rory’s example and buying or building a home here. And when my kids are old enough to have finished school that is a very real option. It would also give me a chance to go and see my favorite football team, West Ham, more often.

“But the bottom line is that I know that I’m very fortunate to be treated by most people here like one of their own."

Billy Horschel is grateful UK fans have taken him to their hearts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Horschel also thinks his experiences on UK courses have improved his game: “I think playing a good amount of golf in Great Britain has definitely made me a much better bad-weather golfer," he said.

“In the States, when the weather is bad we’re usually talking about lightning, so we can’t play. But you rarely get lightning in the UK, so you have to play on in the rain, the wind, and the cold. And it definitely toughens you up."