Robert MacIntyre Takes On DP World Tour's Epic Hole-In-One Challenge

Robert MacIntyre took on the DP World Tour's Chase the Ace Hole-In-One Challenge at the Pinheiros Altos Golf Club in the Algarve, Portugal as he looked to become just the second player to make an ace during the challenge.

Andy Sullivan managed one back in 2019 at the London Club, succeeding at his 230th attempt, and the Scotsman was looking at becoming just the second man after Sullivan to complete the challenge, with Edoardo Molinari, Brandon Stone and Thomas Pieters all unable to achieve the feat.

Watch the video below to see if MacIntyre managed to do it...

It took a few shots for the two-time DP World Tour winner to get into his groove, before hitting it to within a foot with his 24th and 25th shots of the challenge.

The ever-pessimistic Scot explained that it might not be his day, however he managed to strike the pin with shot number 56 and it appeared his prophecy might come true.

Another fine swing resulted in shot 86 coming to rest within a foot of the pin and it wouldn’t take long for him to finally match Sullivan in securing an ace on the challenge.

Indeed, it only took just 103 attempts as a wonderful shot spun and rolled straight into the hole, leading to jubilant scenes on the tee box.

MacIntyre has enjoyed a successful rise over the previous few years, winning his first European Tour title in November 2020 at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown to become the 25th different Scottish winner on the tour.

It took until September this year to claim a second title, but what a thrilling win it was, defeating reigning US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff to claim the DS Automobiles Italian Open title, which was held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club – next year’s Ryder Cup venue.

If he continues this upwards trajectory into next year, he'll have every chance of representing Team Europe for the first time.