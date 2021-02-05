Golf's return may be on the horizon after schools open, according to The Times

Reports Suggest Golf In England To Return In March

Golf courses in England look set to re-open in March, The Times has learnt.

The newspaper says that outdoor sports will be among the first activities to be allowed after schools re-open.

Schools are planned to re-open on 8th March, with golf courses set to follow in the days and weeks after.

Tennis is also set to return along with small outdoor gatherings.

It remains to be seen whether the rule of six will be in place and if four balls will be allowed.

We should know more in a couple of weeks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to announce the measures of easing lockdown on 22nd February.

England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has said that the country is past the second peak, with reports suggesting that the R rate is possibly down at 0.6-0.8.

It is also reported that the tier system could be done away with, meaning a more blanket approach for the country may be in store.

It will mean a break of more than two months from the sport comes to an end for golfers in England, who have been locked down since 5th January.

Lots will have happened in those two months, including the government responding to a petition and most recently the golf industry sending scientific advice to the government.

Golf courses are currently closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with golf currently allowed in Scotland.