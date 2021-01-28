A new report featuring scientific advice has been sent to the government to encourage golf's return

Scientific Experts Support Golf’s Safe Return

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf has provided the government with greater evidence and rationale from leading scientific experts to help speed up golf’s return.

The government maintains a “science first” decision-making process so the golf industry has sought out scientific experts to emphasise the benefits golf can have on people.

The new document, titled ‘COVID-19 Secure Golf in the United Kingdom 2021‘, has been informed independently by epidemiologist and Principal Advisor on Physical Activity for Health to the four United Kingdom Chief Medical Officers, Professor Charlie Foster and Chief Medical Officer to the European Tour, Consultant in Sport and Exercise Medicine at the University of Edinburgh, Dr Andrew Murray.

It has been sent to the Prime Minister and the Chief Medical Officers in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

The document showcases the work that has been done to keep golf Covid-safe, with academic experts saying that Covid transmission levels are likely to be extremely low and significantly lower than indoor space, or more populated outdoor areas

It also emphasises the health benefits that golf can offer, both mentally and physically, as well as its benefits in supporting the immune system and helping fight disease.

The report also argues that the game allows for greater social distancing opportunity than walking, running and cycling in urban environments

Professor Charlie Foster commented on the paper: “As the paper shows, golf can be played safely, and it should have a central role in the government’s thinking when it comes to helping people exercise now and as we come out of pandemic restrictions.

“I have therefore recommended that an expert in physical activity join the SAGE advisory group to ensure there is consistency across the sciences represented within it, and to provide advice on allowing physical activity to return as restrictions are reduced.”

Dr Andrew Murray added: “Regular physical activity is one of the best things you can do for your health adding years to life, and having many mental and physical health benefits, be that through – for example – walking, cycling, running or golf.

“Golf’s careful planning and compliance with COVID-19 tiers and regulation means its level of transmission from playing is likely to be extremely low, much lower than indoor space, or more populated outdoor areas.

“This is supported by the various scientific research the paper cites and I encourage those in SAGE and in government to review those as I am sure they will conclude that golf is similar to walking, running and cycling in being beneficial, and is safe to play with the relevant protocols in place.”

All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf chairman Craig Tracey said: “It is entirely understandable for government to utilise scientific advice available when creating its strategy, but it is equally important for that scientific evidence to be applied evenly.

“With the help of Professor Foster and Dr Murray, this paper provides that scientific evidence and demonstrates that golf can be played safely with the various enhanced protocols appropriate for the new variants.

“I am grateful to them and all the bodies in the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf for their hard work on preparing this thorough paper.

“Again we have been clearly able to make the case that golf is ready, willing and able to return safely at the earliest possible opportunity.”

