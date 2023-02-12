Report: Stacy Lewis To Be Announced As 2024 USA Solheim Cup Captain
According to GOLF.com, Team USA are set to extend Stacy Lewis' Solheim Cup captaincy for another year
As first reported by GOLF.com (opens in new tab), Stacy Lewis is set to have her Solheim Cup captaincy extended by another year, which will see her lead Team USA in the 2024 Solheim Cup. This achievement will make her the fifth woman to captain Team USA multiple times.
“This is such an amazing honor, to be asked to, again, captain the US Solheim Cup Team,” stated Lewis. “Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity.”
The 37 year-old will get a taste of life as a Solheim Cup captain this September, when her side plays Team Europe at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain. Following the venture in Europe, the event will head to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, in what will be the 19th outing of the competition.
“To do one in Europe and one in the US, I think that’s going to be the coolest part about it,” said the American. “Being right outside (Washington) DC, basically right outside our nation’s capital and all we can do with that — hopefully we can make it the biggest Solheim Cup we’ve ever had.”
Lewis will also be the youngest captain in Team USA history when the tournament begins this September, something which the American believes will be an advantage when the two sides meet in the Autumn.
“I know these girls so well,” Lewis said. “I know their personalities. I know their games. I’m friends with a lot of them and have good relationships with them, so I think that trust is there. If I had been a little bit more removed and maybe not around as much, the buy-in might be a little bit harder. But knowing the girls I think is the biggest advantage I have.”
Cieran joined the Golf Monthly team having previously written for other digital outlets like Reach PLC and Northern Golfer. After studying Journalism at Northumbria University, Cieran went on to complete an MA at the University of Sunderland. A big golf fan, he currently plays at Blyth Golf Club, where he holds a handicap of 8. Citing his favorite golfer as Tiger Woods, Cieran regards himself as the best snap hooker of a ball in the North of England.
