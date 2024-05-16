WATCH: Scottie Scheffler Holes Out For Eagle At Very First Hole Of PGA Championship

If anyone thought the World No.1 may struggle following the birth of his first child, think again! As Scheffler holed out at the very first hole of the event...

Scottie Scheffler waves to the crowd after holing out at the first hole of the 2024 PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Coming into the second men's Major of the year, Scottie Scheffler still remained the favorite after claiming four wins in his last five starts. However, following the birth of his first child, Bennett, on the 8th May, some questioned whether his mind would be fully on the job...

If any were worried that Scheffler may not perform, they couldn't be more wrong, as the World No.1 found the fairway with his opening tee shot, before holing out from 167-yards for an eagle at the very first hole of the PGA Championship!

Paired alongside current US Open winner, Wyndham Clark, and Champion Golfer of the Year, Brian Harman, the hole-out eagle was a huge statement to the field, despite the fact that Scheffler still had 71 holes to go.

Looking for a fifth win in six starts, if Scheffler were to win this week in Valhalla, he would be halfway to the Grand Slam, as the 27-year-old claimed the Masters back in April by four shots from Ludvig Aberg.

It's not just Scheffler who has enjoyed the success, though, as his caddie, Ted Scott, has picked up numerous large paychecks and, at one point in the season, had actually secured more money than recent back-to-back PGA Tour winner, Rory McIlroy. It's worth mentioning that, this week, Scott will only be on the bag for Scheffler for three rounds, as the bagman will be attending his daughter’s graduation on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, it was Xander Schauffele who made history in Kentucky as he became the first male player to shoot two 62s in Major events. The nine-under-par score put him three shots clear of the field at the time of Scheffler's hole out.

"It's a great start to a big tournament. One I'm obviously always going to take. [But] it's just Thursday," Schauffele reflected after the round. "I feel there's spurts, moments in time where you feel like you can control the ball really well; you're seeing the greens really well; you're chipping really well. I'd say it's very close to it if not it [the best golf of my career]."

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸