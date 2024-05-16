WATCH: Scottie Scheffler Holes Out For Eagle At Very First Hole Of PGA Championship

Coming into the second men's Major of the year, Scottie Scheffler still remained the favorite after claiming four wins in his last five starts. However, following the birth of his first child, Bennett, on the 8th May, some questioned whether his mind would be fully on the job...

If any were worried that Scheffler may not perform, they couldn't be more wrong, as the World No.1 found the fairway with his opening tee shot, before holing out from 167-yards for an eagle at the very first hole of the PGA Championship!

Scottie Scheffler has ARRIVED.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Ky3KNeGNb6May 16, 2024

Paired alongside current US Open winner, Wyndham Clark, and Champion Golfer of the Year, Brian Harman, the hole-out eagle was a huge statement to the field, despite the fact that Scheffler still had 71 holes to go.

Looking for a fifth win in six starts, if Scheffler were to win this week in Valhalla, he would be halfway to the Grand Slam, as the 27-year-old claimed the Masters back in April by four shots from Ludvig Aberg.

It's not just Scheffler who has enjoyed the success, though, as his caddie, Ted Scott, has picked up numerous large paychecks and, at one point in the season, had actually secured more money than recent back-to-back PGA Tour winner, Rory McIlroy. It's worth mentioning that, this week, Scott will only be on the bag for Scheffler for three rounds, as the bagman will be attending his daughter’s graduation on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, it was Xander Schauffele who made history in Kentucky as he became the first male player to shoot two 62s in Major events. The nine-under-par score put him three shots clear of the field at the time of Scheffler's hole out.

"It's a great start to a big tournament. One I'm obviously always going to take. [But] it's just Thursday," Schauffele reflected after the round. "I feel there's spurts, moments in time where you feel like you can control the ball really well; you're seeing the greens really well; you're chipping really well. I'd say it's very close to it if not it [the best golf of my career]."