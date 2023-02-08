Rory McIlroy Explains New 'Flexibility' With TaylorMade Deal After Using Titleist Wedges
The four-time Major winner says he ordered Titleist wedges after messing around with some of Justin Thomas' clubs
Rory McIlroy has explained there is new flexibility in his equipment deal with TaylorMade after using Titleist wedges in his Dubai Desert Classic victory.
The World No.1 had a couple of Vokeys in the bag in Dubai after "messing around" with some of Justin Thomas' wedges at home, prompting him to put in an order for some of his own.
"Yeah, so this is my first year of my new deal with TaylorMade, and they gave me just a little bit of flexibility with some of the clubs that I can play," McIlroy explained ahead of this week's WM Phoenix Open.
"Yeah, so that was really it. I was messing around with Justin, I see Justin Thomas all the time at home and messing around with some of his wedges and some of the grinds he has. I got in touch and ordered a couple, and they've worked really nicely."
McIlroy has made more changes to his equipment this week, adding in TaylorMade 760 3-and-4-irons to get a little extra height for his approaches into the par-5s.
"This week, as well, I feel by going back to that 760 long iron in the 3- and the 4-iron, just to give me a bit more extra flight into the par-5s. I feel like sometimes with the 3- and the 4-iron in the blades they can come in a little flat at times, where the par-5 and the second shots into the par-5s specifically this week are very, very important, so I thought having a little bit more flight on those long irons could be helpful."
Prior to the Dubai Desert Classic, Rory McIlroy last used Titleist Vokey wedges out on tour in early 2017, when he was an equipment free agent following Nike's decision to stop making golf equipment. He went on to sign a 14-club and ball deal with TaylorMade in May that year ahead of the Players Championship. That deal was reported to be worth $100m.
The World No.1 comes into Phoenix in incredible form, having won two titles in his last three starts. Since his third FedEx Cup triumph in August, he has finished T2-4-T4-1-4-1.
