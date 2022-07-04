Report: LIV Golfers Take DP World Tour To Court Ahead Of Scottish Open
After being removed from the Renaissance Club field, a group of players are said to be taking legal action
A group of LIV Golf players are set to go to court in the hope of receiving an injunction reinstating them into this week’s Scottish Open.
The DP World Tour announced a series of sanctions against its players that participated in the opening LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club near London last month, including fines of £100,000 each and banning them from the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship.
According to The Telegraph, the DP World Tour received a letter last week signed by the 16 pros who played in the second LIV Tour event at Pumpkin Ridge, Portland, demanding a reprieve from the sanctions. Keith Pelley, DP World Tour Chief Executive, has stood pat, allowing Friday’s deadline to pass in the belief that the punishment he doled out is fair and appropriate, leading to Telegraph sources indicating some of the affected players will now seek an emergency order to reinstate them into the Scottish Open, which starts at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick on Thursday.
LIV Golf has reportedly agreed to pay the fines issued to its players, but whether they will get back into the Scottish Open field remains to be seen. The Telegraph is reporting that around half the rebels have submitted entries to the Scottish Open, used as a warm up to the Open Championship, which starts at St Andrews on July 14th, though as yet who is unknown.
Patrick Reed, who made his LIV Golf debut in last week’s second event, won by Branden Grace for a $4.375million payday, was removed from the Scottish Open field on Sunday night. He has resigned his membership of the PGA Tour, but is an honourary member of the DP World Tour.
