Report: LIV Golf Adelaide To Move To New Date In 2024
The LIV event was hugely popular in Australia in 2023 and looks set for a new date in the upcoming season
LIV Golf Adelaide could be set for a new date in the 2024 calendar after a hugely popular first event this season.
LIV Golf had earmarked Australia - a country that rarely hosts professional golf tournaments - as a key target to hold an event this year. The subsequent tournament was held in April 2023 and was a huge success, attracting some of LIV's biggest crowds.
With just three events remaining in the 2023 season, eyes are now turning to next year's calendar, with reports suggesting that LIV's Australian event could be set for a different date.
Sport fans are in for a blockbuster start to the new year with Adelaide's LIV Golf to be given an early primetime slot on the 2024 calendar. 7NEWS Adelaide at 6pm | https://t.co/8ftPfGh39Y #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/EvcVMYJO7ZAugust 25, 2023
According to 7News, that slot could be earlier in the year with the event now, allegedly, set to take place in January. The 2024 tournament will reportedly remain at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide with the hope to have the event around the same time as Australia's Test match against West Indies, which takes place at the Adelaide Oval between January 17th and 21st.
When approached for comment by Golf Monthly, a spokesperson for LIV said: "We are excited about our 2024 season and are finalizing the schedule. It will be announced in the near future."
It is unclear, at present, what the ongoing negations between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - who bankrolls the 54-hole circuit - and the PGA Tour could mean for the future of LIV Golf. PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, refused to comment on specifics regarding the circuit’s future in a recent press conference at the Tour Championship.
Last year's tournament saw Talor Gooch take the individual title and 4 Aces the team title. The highlight was undoubtedly Chase Koepka's hole-in-one in front of a wild crowd on the par-3 12th, dubbed the 'watering hole', in a move similar to the 16th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Several players were hugely enthused by the atmosphere in Australia, with Cameron Smith labelling it "the best event I’ve ever played.” Along with Smith, Phil Mickelson was similarly positive. “(LIV Adelaide) is really an example of what is possible, and a new opportunity to present golf in a different way and have a different energy and a different feel,” the six-time Major champion said.
“What LIV Golf has provided is a great alternative to the traditional ways of golf, and the people here in Australia have embraced it, and so you see a whole different energy.”
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
