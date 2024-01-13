Report: Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan Make 'Substantial' Progress After First Conversation Since June

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan have reportedly made 'significant' progress in talks over a deal, as the duo spoke for the first time at length since June.

The pair - two of golf's most influential figures - were set to meet in December last year, as both parties tried to finalise a framework agreement before the self-imposed December 31st deadline.

Jon Rahm's big-money move to LIV Golf, which the PIF bankrolls, put paid to those hopes, although the deadline for an agreement has now been pushed into the new year.

And now there is growing optimism that a deal may finally be reached, with The Telegraph reporting that the two have recently spoken at length for the first time since June when the original framework agreement was shockingly announced.

The Tour will be keen to have a deal in place, which would bring to an end golf's long-running and painful infighting, well before The Masters, so as to not provide an unnecessary distraction on the first men's Major of the season.

They have already confirmed that talks continue with Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of US sports team owners, with the hope being to incorporate PIF into any such deal.

In December, when announcing the extension of the deadline, Monahan said the Tour is "currently working toward finalization of terms and drafting necessary documents." Monahan also stated that conversations with the DP World Tour and the Saudi Arabian PIF remain “active and productive.”

The DP World Tour will also hope to wrap up talks by April after it was announced that current CEO Keith Pelley would depart his post at the beginning of that month.

The Canadian, who will take up his "dream job" as President and CEO of MLSE - the group which oversees four of Toronto's biggest sports franchises - said he delayed his departure in order to see a deal over the line.

“I’m here for the next three months, and by then we hope to come to a conclusion. I’ve told the PGA Tour and representatives from the PIF that is my primary focus," he said, speaking to The Telegraph.

“I said things would heat up after the Ryder Cup, and they have. So yeah, I’m optimistic over the next couple of months. And that’s the primary reason I’m not leaving straight away."