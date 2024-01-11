Report: Keith Pelley To Leave DP World Tour For Role With Canadian Sports Giants
DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley is set to leave his role and return to Canada with sports media giants MLSE according to a report
In another bombshell for European golf, DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley is set to leave his post and return to Canada after being hired by one of the country's biggest sports and entertainment groups, according to a report by TSN.
Hot on the heels of the news that R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers will leave his role at the end of the year, Pelley also leaving the DP World Tour would make it a monumental week in golf with the two figureheads of the European game departing.
Canadian media outlet TSN says Toronto-based Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), which controls four of the country's top sports teams, has hired Pelley as their new president and chief executive, "concluding an executive search that has lasted nearly a year."
MLSE run NBA side the Toronto Raptors, NHL ice hockey team the Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS outfit Toronto FC and also the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.
Official confirmation of the move could come today - which just so happens to be Pelley's 60th birthday.
The TSN report describes the job as “one of the most coveted positions in North American sports, overseeing a collection of prized sports and real estate assets that are worth billions of dollars.”
You can see how a return home to such a big job would appeal to Pelley, who joined the DP World Tour in 2015 from Rogers Media in Canada and has a wealth of experience in the sports media market in his native country.
Also a former CEO of the Argonauts, Pelley and was initially praised for the energetic and positive approach he brought to his role and the impact he had on European golf.
Pelley looked to make innovative changes to European golf, trying out ideas such as GolfSixes, the Shot Clock Masters and introducing the Scandinavian Mixed event involving male and female golfers.
He oversaw the renaming of the European Tour after doing a deal with DP World and was praised for navigating through the Covid-19 pandemic, but Pelley's tenure has been dominated with the LIV Golf emergence with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund's move into the sport.
Pelley was also criticised for the 'strategic alliance' he formed with the PGA Tour, which some described as making European golf into a feeder tour, so he may welcome a return to calmer waters back in Canada.
Having to go through legal battles with European golf legends in the fallout to LIV Golf moves and then trying to keep the DP World Tour on an even keel as the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF try to negotiate a proper deal have all been tough issues for Pelley to deal with.
The timing of his expected departure will raise eyebrows as it could not come at a more critical time for golf as negotiations to flesh out the ‘framework agreement’ continue.
The DP World Tour, PGA Tour and LIV Golf will all be part of the new commercial entity created if talks are successful, but whether Pelley stays on to see them through or leaves immediately remains to be seen.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
