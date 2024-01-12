Keith Pelley 'Asked To Delay' DP World Tour Exit For Three Months As He 'Truly Believes' Golf's Merger Can Be Completed Before The Masters

Outgoing DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley revealed he asked to delay his departure date until April as he "truly believes" that a merger deal between all three main tours in men's professional golf will be completed before then.

Pelley confirmed on Thursday that he will be leaving his role as chief executive of the European Tour in order to take up his "dream job" as its president and CEO of MLSE - the group which oversees four of Toronto's biggest sports franchises - and would be replaced by Guy Kinnings on April 2.

But before he heads back to Canada, the 60-year-old said he wants to remain at the helm to help guide the European Tour, the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund towards a clear and unified future in men's golf.

Last month, it was announced that the deadline for merger talks to be completed had been pushed back from December 31, 2023 until an unspecified date sometime before The Masters takes place in April. And, speaking to The Telegraph, Pelley said it would be "extremely gratifying" to see an end result reached before his scheduled exit.

Pelley said: “I’m here for the next three months, and by then we hope to come to a conclusion. I’ve told the PGA Tour and representatives from the PIF that is my primary focus.

“I said things would heat up after the Ryder Cup, and they have. So yeah, I’m optimistic over the next couple of months. And that’s the primary reason I’m not leaving straight away.

“I had a conversation with the [DP World Tour] chairman and the nomination committee to stay on to try to bring the ‘framework agreement’ to a conclusion, which is a priority. I think unifying the game is something we all want.

“I truly believe it [that a deal can be reached]. I’ve believed it for a long time, and that is the reason that we entered into the framework agreement [last June] – and we need to move forward. To see a conclusion reached before I leave would be something that would be very gratifying."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a letter sent out to players just before the new year that "meaningful progress" has been made in negotiations with SSG and the Tour is "currently working toward finalization of terms and drafting necessary documents." Monahan also stated that conversations with the DP World Tour and the Saudi Arabian PIF remain “active and productive.”

There has also been a definite change in tone from both sides over the idea of working together since the beginning of 2024, with Rory McIlroy stating that LIV is part of the game and investment from the Saudi PIF in a potential merger will secure the sport's financial future.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson called for patience in waiting for a unification deal to happen and said it would allow "the average fan" to see "all the best players compete against each other way more often than before AND throughout the world" - something he was all for.