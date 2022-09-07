Report: Cameron Smith Has TPC Sawgrass Privileges Revoked

The recently-crowned Open champion has had a number of privileges at TPC Sawgrass revoked

Cameron Smith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
Not only is Cameron Smith suspended from the PGA Tour following his decision to join the Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf Series, but he has had a number of privileges removed from the Tour's Headquarters - TPC Sawgrass.

The Aussie, who became the Players champion at the Ponte Vedra Beach property earlier in the year, claimed what is so often dubbed "the fifth Major" alongside a tournament record cheque for $3.6m. 

The 29-year-old also received a money-can't-buy prize, a car parking space at TPC Sawgrass. Smith is a resident of the area and often used the Pete Dye design course as a base for his practice but, according to Golfweek, (opens in new tab) certain privileges have been removed. 

The car parking space that was previously "reserved for the 2022 Players Champion" is now only available to "Tour players" and it is now believed the Aussie is no longer welcome to practice, according to Golfweek. Per TPC Sawgrass General Manager Derek Sprague: "If they go to LIV they don’t have any of their (PGA) Tour privileges at TPC properties."

Taking away the car parking space and practice rights of the World No.2 is sure to be seen as the latest act of retaliation from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan against those that join the rival circuit. 

Smith signed with LIV Golf in a reported $100m+ deal shortly after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He was revealed as one of six to make the move to the Series, joining Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.

The Brisbane native, who secured his first Major title at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, is one of 12 Major winners to join the LIV Golf roster and the best-ranked player on the circuit to date.

Although suspended by the PGA Tour, Smith was nominated for Player of the Year following his season long success, which also included seven top-10 finishes in 18 appearances. 

LIV Golf bosses have accelerated the expansion of the 54-hole circuit following the success of the opening invitational tournaments, with next year's schedule to feature 14 events and an increased total prize pot of $405m, which may include events in Smith's homeland of Australia. 

