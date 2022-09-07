Report: Cameron Smith Has TPC Sawgrass Privileges Revoked

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Not only is Cameron Smith suspended from the PGA Tour following his decision to join the Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf Series, but he has had a number of privileges removed from the Tour's Headquarters - TPC Sawgrass.

The Aussie, who became the Players champion at the Ponte Vedra Beach property earlier in the year, claimed what is so often dubbed "the fifth Major" alongside a tournament record cheque for $3.6m.

The 29-year-old also received a money-can't-buy prize, a car parking space at TPC Sawgrass. Smith is a resident of the area and often used the Pete Dye design course as a base for his practice but, according to Golfweek, (opens in new tab) certain privileges have been removed.

The car parking space that was previously "reserved for the 2022 Players Champion" is now only available to "Tour players" and it is now believed the Aussie is no longer welcome to practice, according to Golfweek. Per TPC Sawgrass General Manager Derek Sprague: "If they go to LIV they don’t have any of their (PGA) Tour privileges at TPC properties."

Taking away the car parking space and practice rights of the World No.2 is sure to be seen as the latest act of retaliation from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan against those that join the rival circuit.

As one of my FB friends noted, how soon until this sign is removed @TPCSawgrass? I think I will park there Thursday and check. pic.twitter.com/fOoyRInW17August 30, 2022 See more

Membership has its privileges. Not so much for suspended players. Cam Smith is going to need to find a new place to practice and play…and park. Story here:https://t.co/hxXoew0pr0September 6, 2022 See more

Smith signed with LIV Golf in a reported $100m+ deal shortly after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He was revealed as one of six to make the move to the Series, joining Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.

The Brisbane native, who secured his first Major title at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, is one of 12 Major winners to join the LIV Golf roster and the best-ranked player on the circuit to date.

Although suspended by the PGA Tour, Smith was nominated for Player of the Year following his season long success, which also included seven top-10 finishes in 18 appearances.

LIV Golf bosses have accelerated the expansion of the 54-hole circuit following the success of the opening invitational tournaments, with next year's schedule to feature 14 events and an increased total prize pot of $405m, which may include events in Smith's homeland of Australia.