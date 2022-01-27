Report: Bryson DeChambeau Shatters Caddie Car Windscreens With Driving Range Bombs

It's no secret that Bryson DeChambeau is one of the world's longest hitters. Finishing eighth in the World Long Drive Championships, the American has gone on to top the PGA Tour's driving distance charts for the last two years, with 322.1 and 323.7 yard averages making him comfortably the longest off the tee.

However, at the Farmers Insurance Open, his distance proved a slight problem when it was reported on The Shotgun Start Twitter page that the 28-year-old had shattered two car windscreens when he started “shipping balls over the fence” on the driving range.

The vehicles, who belonged to two caddies, were parked in a dirt lot shown below to the west of the range, with one individual believing it to be in the 'overflow car park' that is next to the eighth green on the North Course.

It isn't the first time that there have been problems with the length of DeChambeau's driving. At the Royal Greens Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, the American was seen peppering the 12th tee from the driving range in 2021.

With DeChambeau announcing that he will be hitting the ball further than ever in 2022, the tournament organisers have obviously had to make some changes so that the 12th and surrounding areas will be safe for players and spectators. Their solution, well that is to erect a fence at the rear of the range to stop said drives from flying over and wiping out those in the area.

After shooting a two-under-par round on Wednesday, DeChambeau currently sits seven shots back of leader, Billy Horschel and, if he were to miss the cut, the American's next event, ironically, is the Saudi International, with a star-studded line-up already announced at Royal Greens.