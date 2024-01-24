Report: Adrian Meronk Expected To Join LIV Golf

The new LIV Golf season begins next week, and there are still several things we don’t know about the upcoming season, including the new signings coming to the circuit.

However, that now appears to have become clearer. A report from Tom Kershaw at The Times states that one of those players will be four-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Meronk.

Exclusive: Adrian Meronk, four-times DP World Tour winner and world No39, is expected to join LIV Golfhttps://t.co/F3jDJWsCY4January 24, 2024 See more

The Pole had a successful season on the DP World Tour in 2023, and was one of 10 players to earn a PGA Tour card via the Race To Dubai rankings after finishing fourth.

Back in November, he admitted he was looking forward to regularly testing himself on the PGA Tour, saying: "It’s been a goal to mine since we found out we are playing for PGA Tour cards. I’m very glad that I’m going to be playing on the PGA Tour." However, he now appears to have had a change of heart.

While Meronk has been absent from PGA Tour events at the start of the year, the World No.39 has remained active on the DP World Tour, with impressive performances in the Dubai Invitational, where he finished 10th, and the Dubai Desert Classic, where he claimed runner-up behind Rory McIlroy.

The 30-year-old had finally been expected to make use of his PGA Tour card at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, but he withdrew before the first round with Erik Barnes taking his place.

Adrian Meronk WD before the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Erik Barnes is now in.January 24, 2024 See more

Despite Meronk’s success in 2023, he was dealt a blow when he was denied a wildcard for Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team. That was a surprise because, as well as his excellent form, Meronk had won at the venue for the match, Marco Simone, earlier in the year at the Italian Open.

After Donald named his wildcards, Meronk expressed his disappointment, saying he had gone “from shock to sadness to anger” and admitted the snub had been “hard to swallow.”

Undeterred, Meronk claimed his second DP World Tour win of the year at the Andalucia Masters weeks after the Ryder Cup, and his standing on the Tour was further enhanced earlier in January, when he was named DP World Tour Player of the Year.

Meronk, who is also in line to play in all four of the year's Majors, now appears set for a new challenge in the form of the 14-tournament League, with Flushing It reporting on X that he is set to join Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC.

This is 100% confirmed. Adrian Meronk will be joining the Cleeks alongside Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Kalle Samooja for the 2024 LIV Golf League. Adrian is a great get for them and the depth of the fields is getting increasingly stronger. Now, who’s joining Rahm? 🤔 https://t.co/K5OkXfZIxKJanuary 24, 2024 See more

The first tournament of the new season begins with LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club on 2 February.