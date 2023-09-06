'From Shock To Sadness To Anger' - Meronk Says Ryder Cup Snub 'Hard To Swallow'

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adrian Meronk says he's has been through a range of emotions from "shock to sadness to anger" after Luke Donald told him he would not be part of his European Ryder Cup team.

Meronk was the surprise omission from Donald's six wildcard picks after picking up three wins in the last 15 months including at Ryder Cup host venue Marco Simone in Rome.

However, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg were chosen, alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka to complete Donald's team.

It was a decision that Meronk says has been hard to swallow, which means that instead of being on a high this week as he defends his Irish Open title, he arrives at the event still in shock.

"It's been an emotional time for me to be honest, from shock to sadness to anger and now I'm trying to turn it into motivation going into this week," Meronk said ahead of his Irish Open title defence.

"Obviously it's a hard one to swallow, I thought I'd done enough to be on that team but it is what it is, I wish them good luck and I will just focus on my game and move forward."

Meronk says he can hardly remember his conversation with Donald as he was in such a state of shock after being told he would not be travelling to Rome.

"I was expecting a call because they told me they were going to call regardless and I was in quite a good mood to be honest," he recalled. "I was on the train coming from Switzerland, I'd had a nice finish and I was in shock.

"I heard from him that it was tough for him as well but to be honest when he said I'm not going I kind of stopped listening. He was saying that someone has to stay home, it was close and stuff like that. I wouldn't want to be in his position but it was a big shock."

Meronk will now try to gather himself to defend his Irish Open title at the K Club this week, having received support from family and friends as well as fellow players.

"On Monday, the first half of the day was just sadness and disbelief and then anger because the last year and a half I spent a lot of time thinking about this and that was my goal," he added. "Suddenly I was just realising it's not going to happen this year.

"I talked to my parents, my psychologist, my coach and they have all been quite supportive and a lot of players on tour, coaches and caddies have all been very supportive, texting me, calling me."