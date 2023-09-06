'From Shock To Sadness To Anger' - Meronk Says Ryder Cup Snub 'Hard To Swallow'
Adrian Meronk went through every emotion after Luke Donald ended his Ryder Cup dreams, and is still stunned as he prepares for his Irish Open title defence
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Adrian Meronk says he's has been through a range of emotions from "shock to sadness to anger" after Luke Donald told him he would not be part of his European Ryder Cup team.
Meronk was the surprise omission from Donald's six wildcard picks after picking up three wins in the last 15 months including at Ryder Cup host venue Marco Simone in Rome.
However, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg were chosen, alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka to complete Donald's team.
It was a decision that Meronk says has been hard to swallow, which means that instead of being on a high this week as he defends his Irish Open title, he arrives at the event still in shock.
"It's been an emotional time for me to be honest, from shock to sadness to anger and now I'm trying to turn it into motivation going into this week," Meronk said ahead of his Irish Open title defence.
"Obviously it's a hard one to swallow, I thought I'd done enough to be on that team but it is what it is, I wish them good luck and I will just focus on my game and move forward."
Meronk says he can hardly remember his conversation with Donald as he was in such a state of shock after being told he would not be travelling to Rome.
"I was expecting a call because they told me they were going to call regardless and I was in quite a good mood to be honest," he recalled. "I was on the train coming from Switzerland, I'd had a nice finish and I was in shock.
"I heard from him that it was tough for him as well but to be honest when he said I'm not going I kind of stopped listening. He was saying that someone has to stay home, it was close and stuff like that. I wouldn't want to be in his position but it was a big shock."
Adrian Meronk addresses the media ahead of his title defence at the Horizon Irish Open. #HorizonIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/itg3Mle7QRSeptember 6, 2023
Meronk will now try to gather himself to defend his Irish Open title at the K Club this week, having received support from family and friends as well as fellow players.
"On Monday, the first half of the day was just sadness and disbelief and then anger because the last year and a half I spent a lot of time thinking about this and that was my goal," he added. "Suddenly I was just realising it's not going to happen this year.
"I talked to my parents, my psychologist, my coach and they have all been quite supportive and a lot of players on tour, coaches and caddies have all been very supportive, texting me, calling me."
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'Ludvig Was A Simple Pick' - Aberg Backed To Be 'A Great Fit' For Ryder Cup Side
Former captain Padraig Harrington says Ludvig Aberg was a "simple pick" for Luke Donald to make, while Shane Lowry thinks he'll be a "great fit" for the Ryder Cup side
By Paul Higham Published
-
We've Got The Best Players In The World - Harrington High On Europe's Ryder Cup Chances
Padraig Harrington says Europe's Ryder Cup side is back to the 1970s and 1980s 'where our top players are actually the best players in the world'
By Paul Higham Published