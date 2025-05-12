Justin Thomas And Rickie Fowler Back-Up Rory McIlroy's Calls For More PGA Tour Stops In The North East
The Truist Championship was a big hit in Philadelphia, leading to several PGA Tour pros calling for more regular stops in the North East
The success of the Truist Championship has led to calls by Rory McIlroy and a number of other PGA Tour stars for more events to be held in the North East of the United States.
With Quail Hollow hosting PGA Championship, the Truist Championship moved to Philadelphia Cricket Club, with both the Wissahickon Course and the local golf fans both drawing widespread praise.
Two of the biggest events in golf will be held in and around the region this year, with Oakmont near Pittsburgh staging the US Open while Bethpage Black in New York hosts the Ryder Cup.
And yet there are no regular PGA Tour stops in the area bar the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, while there are six events in California on the schedule, four in Florida and Texas and also four across North and South Carolina.
The Truist Championship was moved to Philadelphia and the BMW Championship in Maryland later this year is also a moving event, and with so many great golf courses around Philadelphia, New York and the North East in general, players feel there should be a regular presence.
"Look, Philadelphia is one of the best places in the US for golf," said McIlroy. "There's so many great courses around here.
"I’m looking forward to coming up and playing here a little more often in the next few years.. We're playing the PGA at Aronimink next year. We're playing the U.S. Open in '30 at Merion.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"There's a lot of great golf in this area. It's a beautiful spot. I feel like we don't play enough tournaments in the North East."
McIlroy also praised the local fans in Philadelphia, who along with those in New York are some of the most intense sports fans in the United States.
"I said this before, they’re very enthusiastic," said McIlroy. "They’re loud. They’re relentless in terms of like I must have heard my name a million times this week."
The likes of Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau agreed with McIlroy on the need for more regular stops in the North East with the qualify of courses available.
"I played with Harris English today and (Max) Homa yesterday, we were talking about it," said Finau.
"Within a 100, 150-mile radius of this place, I think it's some of the best golf in the world so I'd love to see the Tour make a lot more stops here and this is definitely a good one."
Rickie Fowler says it was refreshing to play Northeast golf with an old-school golf course. He says Philadelphia Cricket Club is a special place and Philly should not take it for granted. The golfers would like to see a Philly area stop every year. pic.twitter.com/ydzQOPYE3cMay 11, 2025
Thomas added: "I'm honestly kind of bummed that I hadn't played here beforehand because I selfishly would have tried to go play Merion while I was here.
"But I feel like it's in my best interest and my job to play the golf course that I'm playing this week. But there really are just so many courses in the North East."
Fowler exlained that playing an older, shorter course with more nuiances made the Truist Championship so enjoyable - in contrast to many modern properties on the PGA Tour.
"Most of the courses on our typical tour stops are fairly modern big golf courses, there are a few older style ones in a way, but not very many like this place," said Fowler. "It's fun to play and a very special place.
"If your'e a member of this place hopefully you don't take it for granted because this is a good one to have on your list where you can go out and play day-to-day."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
PGA Championship Picks, Odds And Sleepers 2025
Check out the betting odds for the leading hopefuls at the PGA Championship as well as our expert picks for the second men's Major of the year
-
Sepp Straka’s Stand-In Caddie Earns Potential $360k Payday After Skipping US Open Qualifying
Straka's caddie Drew Mathers did have a few plans until he received the call from his old friend
-
Shane Lowry’s Expensive Final-Hole Three-Putt Cost Him $400,000 At Truist Championship
Shane Lowry not only missed out on the Truist Championship but also $400,000 with his late three-putt on the final green
-
Shane Lowry Declines To Talk To Media After Truist Championship Disappointment
The Irishman made a quick exit after two late bogeys ruined his chances of victory at the Truist Championship
-
Watch The Moment Wayward Shot Almost Hits Rory McIlroy At Truist Championship
A wayward shot had fans and Rory McIlroy ducking for cover at the Truist Championship
-
Sepp Straka Holds Off Shane Lowry And Justin Thomas To Claim Truist Championship
Sepp Straka held off the challenge of Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas to secure a second PGA Tour victory of 2025, as well as his first Signature Event title
-
The 95-Yard Par 3 At The Truist Championship That Is The Shortest In Recent PGA Tour History... Excluding The Majors
The par-3 14th measures just 95 yards in the final round of the Truist Championship, the shortest in the ShotLink era
-
Collin Morikawa Makes Equipment Changes At Truist Championship
The two-time Major winner has put a 9-wood in his bag at the Truist Championship, with Morikawa also spotted using the older TaylorMade Qi10 LS in Philadelphia
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The Truist Championship?
The Truist Championship reaches its conclusion on Sunday night and, along with the winner, the victorious caddie is also set to net a handy payday
-
Sahith Theegala Withdraws From Truist Championship Before Final Round
The World No.31 pulled out of the season's sixth Signature Event shortly before his final-round tee time at Philadelphia Cricket Club on Sunday