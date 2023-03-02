'The Irony' - Ian Poulter Mocks PGA Tour For Copying LIV Golf Format

Ian Poulter joined Lee Westwood and various other LIV Golf players in mocking the proposed new changes to the PGA Tour – saying the limited-field, no-cut policy sounded "somewhat familiar".

Rory McIlroy has admitted that LIV Golf played a part in the PGA Tour looking to make their new designated events smaller in terms of players in the field and removing the cut to ensure their top players play all four rounds.

It’s a commercial move that was one of the bedrocks for Greg Norman and LIV Golf as it ensured all of their players would be around for the entirety of the tournament – and for the PGA Tour that should make these events more attractive to sponsors.

Westwood fired back at the PGA Tour and focused on what these changes would do for the Strategic Alliance with the DP World Tour, while also having a dig at the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) being too heavily-weighted towards the PGA Tour.

Poulter joined in and replied to Westwood on Twitter about his point on the rankings and the Strategic Alliance, saying: “When will the penny drop with so many of what’s actually happened here.”

The Englishman also couldn’t resist a dig at those in the media who had used the no-cut argument against LIV Golf, adding of the new PGA Tour changes: “Sounds very similar to another product that’s been spoken so badly about by Media and commentators. I’m all ears now.”

Poulter also said on Twitter that he: “Can’t wait to hear all the back tracking of comments from the last 7 months” as he again, like Westwood, feels that some of the criticism of LIV Golf also now needs to be applied to the PGA Tour.

Many players and followers of LIV Golf are almost rejoicing in the latest from the PGA Tour, as small fields with no cut was a big aspect of the Saudi-backed event that supporters had pushed as a positive, while detractors insisted were huge negatives.

They were also used by some as reasons LIV Golf should not be awarded ranking points, so having the PGA Tour adopt a similar policy for their biggest events on the schedule will continue to be a big talking point.

Poulter, for one, is sure that Jay Monahan and company are just copying LIV Golf’s model though, even posting a Tweet with a quote from George Bernard Shaw to sum up his feelings – which stated: “Imitation is not just the sincerest form of flattery – it’s the sincerest form of learning.”